There's a free Christmas concert with mulled wine from Providence Row when you've done voting

Providence Row's own choir gets ready for Election Day carol concert. Picture: Providence Row Providence Row

Volunteers from the East End's oldest homeless charity stage an Election Day carol concert as voters go to the polls.

Helping the homeless with shelter in Spitalfields and seasonal good cheer. Picture: Providence Row Helping the homeless with shelter in Spitalfields and seasonal good cheer. Picture: Providence Row

The singers from Providence Row charity in Spitalfields, which has been caring for those on the streets for more than 150 years, are putting on their annual festive celebration on Thursday in the last three hours of polling.

The 7pm free concert served up with mulled wine at St Mary Moorfields at Eldon Street in Moorgate, the site of its original night shelter opened in 1861, is aimed at giving seasonal thanks for the work volunteers do for those on the streets and to raise desperately-needed funds to continue reaching out to rough sleepers.

Providence Row is appealing for public donations that "can make all the difference" to rough sleepers.

Donations are also needed to pay for the charity's programme helping those out on a limb to return to work.

Volunteers who won a national Buisson Healthcare award for their social hostel care in Bethnal Green. Picture: Providence Row Volunteers who won a national Buisson Healthcare award for their social hostel care in Bethnal Green. Picture: Providence Row

The charity won a national Buisson Healthcare award last month for its social care at Bethnal Green's Edward Gibbons hostel.