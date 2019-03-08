30,000 cyclists set off from Olympic Park with main roads closed to traffic

A broad grin at the start line for RideLondon at the Olympic Park... but does he know the grueling road that lies ahead? Picture: Andrew Baker for Prudential RideLondon Andrew Baker for Prudential RideLondon

Tens of thousands of hardy cyclists streamed through east London on a hot, sunny day as they took to the traffic-free main roads.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cycle enthusiasts of all ages setting out from east London in the RideLondon freecycle event reaching The City. Picture: Jed Leicester/Prudential RideLondon Cycle enthusiasts of all ages setting out from east London in the RideLondon freecycle event reaching The City. Picture: Jed Leicester/Prudential RideLondon

The estimated 30,000 enthusiasts set off from the Olympic Park down the A12 Blackwall Tunnel Approach, west along the A13 East India Dock Road, through the Limehouse Link Tunnel, then along The Highway past the Tower of London to the City and West End.

The RideLondon festival had several events, each with its own route, including the London-to-Surrey 100-mile and 46-mile runs starting at the Olympic Park.

Juraj Sagan leads the pack after their early start from the Olympic Park. Picture: Ben Queenborough/Prudential RideLondon Juraj Sagan leads the pack after their early start from the Olympic Park. Picture: Ben Queenborough/Prudential RideLondon

Olympic champ Dani Rowe was among several top cyclists riding side-by-side with enthusiasts of all ages and abilities.

"I was just buzzing all the way," the 28-year-old three-time world champ said, after completing the run in just over four-and-a-half hours.

Packing The Mall at the finish after dismounting at RideLondon's 'Sportives' event that went down to Surrey and back. Picture: Jon Super/Prudential RideLondon Packing The Mall at the finish after dismounting at RideLondon's 'Sportives' event that went down to Surrey and back. Picture: Jon Super/Prudential RideLondon

"It was amazing riding with so many fans cheering us."

Roads in east London were the first to reopen to traffic at 11.15am after the cyclists had passed, but west London had snarl-ups right up to 7pm.