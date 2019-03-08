Search

30,000 cyclists set off from Olympic Park with main roads closed to traffic

PUBLISHED: 19:00 05 August 2019

A broad grin at the start line for RideLondon at the Olympic Park... but does he know the grueling road that lies ahead? Picture: Andrew Baker for Prudential RideLondon

A broad grin at the start line for RideLondon at the Olympic Park... but does he know the grueling road that lies ahead? Picture: Andrew Baker for Prudential RideLondon

Andrew Baker for Prudential RideLondon

Tens of thousands of hardy cyclists streamed through east London on a hot, sunny day as they took to the traffic-free main roads.

Cycle enthusiasts of all ages setting out from east London in the RideLondon freecycle event reaching The City. Picture: Jed Leicester/Prudential RideLondonCycle enthusiasts of all ages setting out from east London in the RideLondon freecycle event reaching The City. Picture: Jed Leicester/Prudential RideLondon

The estimated 30,000 enthusiasts set off from the Olympic Park down the A12 Blackwall Tunnel Approach, west along the A13 East India Dock Road, through the Limehouse Link Tunnel, then along The Highway past the Tower of London to the City and West End.

The RideLondon festival had several events, each with its own route, including the London-to-Surrey 100-mile and 46-mile runs starting at the Olympic Park.

Juraj Sagan leads the pack after their early start from the Olympic Park. Picture: Ben Queenborough/Prudential RideLondonJuraj Sagan leads the pack after their early start from the Olympic Park. Picture: Ben Queenborough/Prudential RideLondon

Olympic champ Dani Rowe was among several top cyclists riding side-by-side with enthusiasts of all ages and abilities.

"I was just buzzing all the way," the 28-year-old three-time world champ said, after completing the run in just over four-and-a-half hours.

Packing The Mall at the finish after dismounting at RideLondon's 'Sportives' event that went down to Surrey and back. Picture: Jon Super/Prudential RideLondonPacking The Mall at the finish after dismounting at RideLondon's 'Sportives' event that went down to Surrey and back. Picture: Jon Super/Prudential RideLondon

"It was amazing riding with so many fans cheering us."

Roads in east London were the first to reopen to traffic at 11.15am after the cyclists had passed, but west London had snarl-ups right up to 7pm.

Man, 22, dies after Isle of Dogs motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a bollard on Westferry Road at the junction with Gaverick Mews. Picture: Google street view

DLR station attack: Man charged with attempted murder

All Saints DLR station. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Future of 35 pubs to be protected

The toilets at The Bow Bells, Bow Road, are supposedly haunted. Picture: Google

How many babies were born in your borough last year? ONS releases official borough-by-borough birth rate statistics

File photo dated 23/01/16 of a baby holding the finger of its mother, as new figures show that the average age of first time mothers is at its highest on record.

Leyton Orient player ratings: Solid base allows O’s to build on shaky start

Leyton Orient players stand for a minute's silence in memory of former manager Justin Edinburgh during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

