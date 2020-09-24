London’s once worst pub gets ‘angel and crown’ billboard promo in trendy Old Street after lockdown gloom

"Incredible being on iconic Old Street billboard in a trendy location."

The landlady of a Bethnal Green boozer once named “the worst pub in London” has been picked to star in a national campaign to help the drinks trade get through the Covid lockdown crisis.

A year back... run-down Angel & Crown in Roman Road in May, 2019, just 10 months before Lockdown.

The run-down little Angel & Crown in Roman Road got a total make-over when Melise Keogh took over last year—just in time for the Pandemic.

Now she’s one of a handful of small business owners being featured on billboards up and down the country.

“Customers have already seen the ad,” Melise beamed. “It’s incredible being on the iconic Old Street billboard in a trendy location.”

The Angel & Crown is being displayed at the Old Street roundabout and bus-stops around Bethnal Green and Shoreditch to remind regulars that their local needs their support in this dry time for the pub trade.

The lockdown wasn’t enough to stop Melise and her entrepreneurial spirit when she launched a draught lager takeaway and delivery service that kept the business bubbling until she was allowed to reopen on July 4—sort of Bethnal Green’s own Independence Day.

“I hadn’t even considered spending on promotion,” she revealed. “I had to allocate any spare budget preparing to reopen safely. But pubs can survive through this crisis.”

The fizzy drinks giant Coca-Cola stepped in with localised billboard promotion all the way to Old Street to encourage her regulars back “and attract new faces”.

Its marketing boss Bryony Lester raised a glass to Melise and toasted: “The Angel & Crown is a pillar of its community.”

The soft-drinks company saw a responsibility to help the beer trade “during this challenging time”.

One-in-three London hospitality outlets worry for the future after seeing an August slump in trade, according to research for the company.

That same ratio didn’t have any promotion budget, so Coca-Cola’s Open Like Never Before campaign has given the Angel & Crown a chance to nab some free publicity and get on the map.