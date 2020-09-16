Search

Guess why pubgoers at The Albert in Bow had to cycle 50 miles on the spot

PUBLISHED: 16:01 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 16 September 2020

What a challenge! 50 miles on excercise bikes... but these 'Roman Roadsters' did it. Picture: Craft Union

What a challenge! 50 miles on excercise bikes... but these 'Roman Roadsters' did it. Picture: Craft Union

Craft Union

Pub regulars notched up 50 miles between them on bikes in east London—but weren’t actually going anywhere.

An exercise to challenge The Albert pub regulars raises cash for Bow Haven mental health charity. Picture: Craft UnionAn exercise to challenge The Albert pub regulars raises cash for Bow Haven mental health charity. Picture: Craft Union

The regulars at the famous Albert pub in Bow were fixed to the spot sweating it out on exercise bikes to help raise £2,000 in a charity bash for a good cause close to their heart.

The watering hole off the Roman Road is one of four Craft Union company’s ale houses that held a “50-mile distance” challenge which included exercise bikes or pacing on a treadmill.

The Albert’s team cycled the equivalent of 50 miles, the distance from Kelly’s traditional pie’n’mash shop opposite the pub to a pie shop on the other side of London.

Pubgoers at the White Horse in Enfield swapped exercise bikes for a treadmill instead, where they took it in turns to tread 50 miles as if walking the length of the River Lea from Hertfordshire down to Bow Creek.

“It’s about local pubs supporting local causes,” the company’s Gavin Chinasamy said. “This was having fun with the distance challenges for causes close to their heart.”

The Bow Haven charity which helps mental health sufferers in the East End is one of this year’s charities receiving cash from the bank-holiday bash. Other charities include Hackney’s St Joseph Hospice in Mare Street, Age Concern and Hands on Hand Out helping London’s homeless.

