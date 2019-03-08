Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Shop accused of selling alcohol to schoolgirls who turned up drunk to lessons

PUBLISHED: 10:13 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 19 March 2019

TSB News faces losing its licence. Pic: Google

TSB News faces losing its licence. Pic: Google

Archant

A newsagent faces losing its licence after “numerous” schoolgirls bought vodka while in uniform and downed it before their morning classes, police have said.

Staff at TSB News in Vallance Road, Bethnal Green, are accused of repeatedly selling alcohol to schoolgirls from Mulberry Academy Shoreditch and Oaklands Secondary School.

The shop first came under suspicion in November 2017 when a student arrived at the school intoxicated.

Another girl was found to be drunk in her morning class at nearby Oaklands Secondary School on the same day and ambulances were called for both pupils, police said.

Teachers said they smelt vodka on the girls’ breathe and called PC Simon Lambert – the safer schools officer.

He said: “[There are] numerous occasions when female students attended in a state of either partial or extreme intoxication. The shop is known to students as a venue where you can buy alcohol regardless of your age.

“There have been other occasions when other female students have arrived at school either drunk or under the influence of alcohol.

“I have seen more incidents logged at Mulberry Academy Shoreditch where female students have arrived drunk. Other students have refused to say [where they bought the alcohol], but staff and myself believe it was the same location.”

In March 2018 another girl from Mulberry arrived drunk, according to council documents. She also claimed she bought vodka from TSB News in the morning while wearing her school uniform.

PC Lambert said he was told “if you go there with the right money they will sell you anything, regardless if you are in uniform or not.”

Mulberry Academy, previously called Bethnal Green Academy, was attended by Shamima Begum and three other classmates who travelled to Syria to join Islamic State in 2015.

Following the press attention it changed its name to Green Spring Academy Shoreditch. After an exam malpractice scandal in 2017 it changed its name again and became Mulberry Academy last September.

It was rated as an “outstanding” school at its last Ofsted inspection.

Dr Vanessa Ogden, CEO of Mulberry Schools Trust, said: “The academy ensures that all its young people are thoroughly safeguarded and therefore deals robustly with those who supply vulnerable youngsters illegally with alcohol, reporting such matters to the police immediately.”

In December police sent two undercover children, aged 13 and 15, into TSB News and they were able to buy a can of lager and bottle of WKD unchallenged, according to officers.

PC Mark Perry, from the Met Police’s licensing team, said: “There can be no excuse for selling alcohol to a child in school uniform, it demonstrates a total disregard for the safety and wellbeing of children. What is truly concerning is that, based on the evidence, we believe the shop may have been selling alcohol to children for years. How many young lives have been adversely affected by the management of the shop allowing alcohol to be sold to children?”

Councillors will discuss the shop’s licence at a meeting this week.

A spokesman for TSB News said: “We will be at the review and someone is looking at the legal issues. It wouldn’t be right to comment further.”

Most Read

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Car ban planned for ‘school streets’ in Tower Hamlets

The first 'school' street planned by Tower Hamlets Council which turned this cul-de-sac in Limehouse into a safe area outside the school gates. Picture: Google

Wallis Road attack: Shocking moment man is left fighting for his life after being kicked off his bike in Hackney Wick

A cyclist has been left in a critical condition after the incident in Wallis Road

Cowan: We have nothing to lose, the pressure is on Orient

Dean Brill punches a cross into Leyton Orient's area clear (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hunt for culprits of Islamophobic attack in Whitechapel as Bishop of London leads vigil for New Zealand massacre

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Bishop of London Sarah Mullally address worshippers at East London Mosque vigil for those massacred in New Zealand shootings. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Car ban planned for ‘school streets’ in Tower Hamlets

The first 'school' street planned by Tower Hamlets Council which turned this cul-de-sac in Limehouse into a safe area outside the school gates. Picture: Google

Wallis Road attack: Shocking moment man is left fighting for his life after being kicked off his bike in Hackney Wick

A cyclist has been left in a critical condition after the incident in Wallis Road

Cowan: We have nothing to lose, the pressure is on Orient

Dean Brill punches a cross into Leyton Orient's area clear (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hunt for culprits of Islamophobic attack in Whitechapel as Bishop of London leads vigil for New Zealand massacre

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Bishop of London Sarah Mullally address worshippers at East London Mosque vigil for those massacred in New Zealand shootings. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Bonne talks up depth of O’s squad after recent winning run despite his goal drought

Josh Coulson celebrates scoring with Leyton Orient team-mate Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Shop accused of selling alcohol to schoolgirls who turned up drunk to lessons

TSB News faces losing its licence. Pic: Google

Fewer children getting measles jabs because of ‘fake news scare stories on social media’

Fewer youngsters getting measles jabs because of 'fake news' scare stories on social media. Picture: David Cheskin/PA Wire

New neighbourhood plan for Hackney Wick Central gets the go ahead

An image showing plans for a new neighbourhood centre around Hackney Wick Station. Picture: LLDC

Repton youngsters progress to national semi-finals

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists