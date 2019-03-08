Why learning about the mind is a 'no brainer' for children acting out their thoughts

Schoolchildren from Poplar and Bow have been spending the day in drama sessions with actors learning about the workings of the mind and the brain.

They are at University of East London's Stratford campus working with M-Set educational theatre company and UEL students in role-play to learn about brain activity and mental health.

The programme challenges misconceptions and shows how conditions such as autism and cerebral palsy affect the human brain.

"The pupils played with elastic materials to show the gaps between neurons in the brain," UEL drama student Josh Foster explained.

"It's made me think that I would like to teach children with special needs once I graduate."

The youngsters have also been showing their project work in school over the past few months.

Twelve London schools have been taking part, including Mayflower Primary and Lansbury Lawrence Primary in Poplar, Phoenix Primary in Bow, Marner Primary and Phoenix Satellite in Bromley-by-Bow and George Green's Secondary in Cubitt Town on the Isle of Dogs.

M-Set's artistic director Paula Manning said: "The pupils have been keeping journals about their emotions and the steps they take to look after their mental health, like nutrition, exercise, keeping relationships, sleeping well and doing something creative."

The project included making a short film as a learning tool, which involved the children working with GPs and university neuroscientists.