Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: East London universities announce plans to suspend face to face lectures

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 March 2020

A file photo of students at a university graduation ceremony. Picture: PA

A file photo of students at a university graduation ceremony. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Universities have announced plans to suspend face to face teaching as the grip of the coronavirus crisis tightens.

Embed:

Queen Mary, University of London, in Mile End, the University of East London (UEL), which has campuses in Stratford and Beckton, as well as CU London in Rainham Road North, Dagenham, all plan to take action.

A statement on Queen Mary’s website says: “Our staff and students’ welfare is our top priority.”

Its students are not expected to attend lectures at its campuses or buildings, which currently remain open, from March 23. Its facilities, including the library, are still open.

The university plans to start teaching remotely and has offered international students the option of returning home.

Embed:

Queen Mary students studying overseas have been given the same choice.

UEL has suspended all its spring term face to face teaching and assessments until May 1.

The university is due to roll out online lessons from Wednesday, March 18. New students starting summer term courses on May 4 have been told their places have been deferred until September.

You may also want to watch:

A statement on UEL’s website says: “We are home to many thousands of students from London, from across the UK and from around the world, and we maintain a duty of care to every member of our student and staff community.”

UEL has also set up a university-wide committee to monitor the situation, following advice from the government and healthcare authorities.

Coventry University’s outpost in Barking and Dagenham, CU London, is also keeping campuses open but is planning to suspend teaching in person from Friday, March 20.

It has vowed to move lessons and “all but a small number” of assessments online.

“While all of our locations will remain open, this precautionary measure will significantly reduce face-to-face interactions. We will be working hard to minimise disruption to staff and students,” a statement on its website says.

The Department for Education has launched a new helpline to answer questions about COVID-19 related to education.

Staff, parents and young people can call 0800 046 8687 or email DfE.coronavirushelpline@education.gov.uk from 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday.

To keep up to date with the latest developments and to see how communities are dealing with the coronavirus visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/eastlondoncoronavirus/

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

Tower Hamlets bin strike: Veolia to meet Unite the Union today

Refuse collectors and strike supporters on the picket line. Picture: Sophie Cox

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Van driver stopped in Isle of Dogs found to have £3m worth of class A drugs

Dean Garland was found with £3m worth of drugs and cash in two Transit vans. Picture: Met Police

Seven day refuse collector strike to go ahead after talks fail

Refuse collectors are set to go on strike. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Most Read

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

Tower Hamlets bin strike: Veolia to meet Unite the Union today

Refuse collectors and strike supporters on the picket line. Picture: Sophie Cox

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Van driver stopped in Isle of Dogs found to have £3m worth of class A drugs

Dean Garland was found with £3m worth of drugs and cash in two Transit vans. Picture: Met Police

Seven day refuse collector strike to go ahead after talks fail

Refuse collectors are set to go on strike. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Breyer Group extend stadium naming rights with Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Coronavirus: East London universities announce plans to suspend face to face lectures

A file photo of students at a university graduation ceremony. Picture: PA

School entrepreneurs run market stalls to hone their business skills

Students from New City Tower Hamlets college selling their 'Wonky Wallets' brand. Picture: Young Enterprise

Police widen street patrols to stop robberies of East End schoolchildren

Police carrying out weapons sweep close to Langdon Park School in Poplar, Picture: Kois Miah
Drive 24