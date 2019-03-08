Plans to build 40 storey hotel on Isle of Dogs

Artist's impression of the proposed Quay House development. Picture: Rockwell Rockwell

A 40 storey hotel could be built on the site of a disused office building on the Isle of Dogs.

Developers Rockwell, in partnership with FirethornTrust, have submitted an application to redevelop the Quay House site - currently home to a three storey office building.

The proposals include 400 hotel rooms and 279 serviced apartments which can be rented for up to 90 days.

There will also be a gym, restaurant and cafe, while the area underneath the nearby DLR track is also set to be redeveloped into a landscaped public area.

It is expected to create up to 230 jobs once open, with an additional 300 during construction.

Jonathan Manns, head of planning and development at Rockwell, said: "We are extremely proud of our proposals, which will maximise employment and training opportunities whilst significantly enhancing South Quay and the surrounding area.

"We are excited to transform the currently vacant building into a landmark development."