Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Athena goddess of war summoned by Queen Mary University to help women solve today’s plastics crisis

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 18 March 2019

Campaign for more women to go into techonogy industry. Picture: QMUL

Campaign for more women to go into techonogy industry. Picture: QMUL

QMUL

A ‘goddess of war’ event which hopes to solve the global plastics crisis is being staged at Queen Mary University to encourage women into the technology industry.

Queen Mary University to stage Athena technology weekend for women techies. Picture: QMULQueen Mary University to stage Athena technology weekend for women techies. Picture: QMUL

The university wants to narrow the digital gap and draw more women to the tech industry by staging the two-day ‘Athena 2019’ weekend on April 13 and 14, named for the ancient fierce Greek warrior goddess, daughter of Zeus.

The inspiration from mythology aims to help the tech sector in the 21st century which is growing twice as fast as the rest of the economy, much of it in east London.

Government research suggests 500,000 computer scientists will be needed by 2022 to meet the demand and to keep Britain at the head of the game.

But there are just a handful of women programmers and software developers, making up less than four per cent of tech and telecommunications professionals.

So students, academics and tech industry leaders are taking part in Athena’s technology weekend, with beginner-friendly “software bootcamp” coding workshops for novices and a careers fair for the tech industry.

More experienced coders will use their skills to create a platform for solutions to the worldwide plastic crisis. A Hackathon is being staged in partnership with ShowCode competitive coding platform.

“This will bring together technologists to help support the plastics global issue,” ShowCode’s co-founder Will Knight said. “Our charity partner is Plastic Oceans UK, so the women have a chance to come up with concepts to help solve the crisis plaguing our world.”

Talks are also being given by women in the tech sector such as Tech Pixies founder Joy Foster, FT Women’s chair Angelique Vu and Canary Wharf’s JP Morgan financial services director Lynsey Campbell.

‘Athena 2019’ is on April 13 and 14 at Queen Mary’s campus in Mile End, backed by JP Morgan, Plastic Oceans UK and the Institute of Coding.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Wallis Road attack: Shocking moment man is left fighting for his life after being kicked off his bike in Hackney Wick

A cyclist has been left in a critical condition after the incident in Wallis Road

Car ban planned for ‘school streets’ in Tower Hamlets

The first 'school' street planned by Tower Hamlets Council which turned this cul-de-sac in Limehouse into a safe area outside the school gates. Picture: Google

Hunt for culprits of Islamophobic attack in Whitechapel as Bishop of London leads vigil for New Zealand massacre

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Bishop of London Sarah Mullally address worshippers at East London Mosque vigil for those massacred in New Zealand shootings. Picture: Ken Mears

Jailed: Gang members from Beckton, Bromley by Bow and Canning Town who laundered £1.5m

Clockwise from top left: Hai Bin Xue, Shiqiang Wang, Jinhui Wang, Qin Gao, Jie Zheng and Jiaming Chen. Picture: CITY OF LONDON POLICE