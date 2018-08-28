LGBT history month: Whitechapel Gallery to host free exhibition about the history of LGBTQ+ venues

That Ray performing at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern in 2018. Pic: Léa L'attentive, Archant

A free exhibition about the history of LGBTQ+ venues in the capital will open at the Whitechapel Gallery.

Named ‘Spaces: London, 1980s – Today’ it will showcase rarely-seen archival material with original work by artists into the vibrancy and importance of LGBTQ+ cultural life.

Between 2006 and 2016 more than half of venues in London for the LGBTQ+ community have closed down but in the last year the figure has stabilised.

However there is still uncertainty over the future of many LGBTQ+ venues.

Amy Lamé, London’s night czar, said: “I am delighted this exhibition is shining a light on the huge role London’s LGBTQ+ venues have played, and continue to play, in the capital’s diversity.

“For decades, London’s LGBTQ+ venues have provided a safe space to unite and socialise and are at the very heart of our city’s varied night life.”

The exhibition runs from April 2 – August 25 and includes a film, conversation and performance.

For more information visit whitechapelgallery.org.