LGBT history month: Whitechapel Gallery to host free exhibition about the history of LGBTQ+ venues
PUBLISHED: 10:54 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 06 February 2019
Archant
A free exhibition about the history of LGBTQ+ venues in the capital will open at the Whitechapel Gallery.
Named ‘Spaces: London, 1980s – Today’ it will showcase rarely-seen archival material with original work by artists into the vibrancy and importance of LGBTQ+ cultural life.
Between 2006 and 2016 more than half of venues in London for the LGBTQ+ community have closed down but in the last year the figure has stabilised.
However there is still uncertainty over the future of many LGBTQ+ venues.
Amy Lamé, London’s night czar, said: “I am delighted this exhibition is shining a light on the huge role London’s LGBTQ+ venues have played, and continue to play, in the capital’s diversity.
“For decades, London’s LGBTQ+ venues have provided a safe space to unite and socialise and are at the very heart of our city’s varied night life.”
The exhibition runs from April 2 – August 25 and includes a film, conversation and performance.
For more information visit whitechapelgallery.org.