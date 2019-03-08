Charity partners with mosque to distribute blessed Qurbani meat for Eid Al-Adha

International aid charity Islamic Relief worked with East London Mosque and London Muslim Centre to distribute Qurbani meat for the Islamic festival of Eid Al-Adha. Picture: Islamic Relief UK Archant

An international aid charity has partnered with a mosque in Shadwell to distribute 100 bags of Qurbani meat in the community.

Many of the recipients are from less fortunate backgrounds, including struggling families, single parents, and Kashmiri residents who are unable to return home due to the escalated level of conflict in the region.

For the Islamic festival of Eid Al-Adha, Islamic Relief worked with East London Mosque and London Muslim Centre in Whitechapel Road for the first time to deliver the Qurbani meat.

East London Mosque Maryam Centre manager Sufia Alam, said: "There are many families struggling financially throughout the year who find it harder to feel the joy of Eid Al-Adha.

"We receive requests every Eid from those who miss out on this blessed meat.

"With this partnership, we want to spread the love and share the blessing of this sacred day with our local community.

"No one should feel left out on Eid. At the heart of the biggest Muslim community in London, the East London Mosque supports many vulnerable people.

"Thanks to Islamic Relief, we now have the opportunity to bring joy and share meat with these families as part of reviving our Islamic obligations."

Eid Al-Adha, which means the Festival of Sacrifice, is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

Islamic Relief UK director Tufail Hussain said: "We thank East London Mosque for working with us to deliver Qurbani and share the happiness of Eid with families who are struggling and going hungry.

"Poverty in the UK is worsening and we are increasingly helping more people on our own doorstep.

"Eid is the time when we share meat with our neighbours and those less fortunate.

"The generosity of the mosque will help ease the suffering of many in London and this is the true spirit of Eid. We wish everyone a blessed Eid Mubarak."