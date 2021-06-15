Cllr Rabina Khan: 'Residents should not have to live in an unsafe home'

Opinion

Published: 8:45 AM June 15, 2021 Updated: 2:45 PM June 15, 2021

The Grenfell Tower fire was four years ago on June 14 - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

June 14 marks the day four years ago when a fire broke out at Grenfell Tower killing 72 and leaving many more injured, traumatised and homeless.

Last Saturday I once again joined Tower Hamlets residents who own homes that need to have Grenfell-style cladding removed from their homes.

These people are also victims. Yes, they are alive but the refusal of the government to fully cover the costs of cladding removal has ruined many lives.

Cllr Rabina Khan is opposed to potential library closures. - Credit: Archant

Residents such as those at New Providence Wharf in Blackwall should not have to live in a home which is unsafe - as the recent fire showed - but are unable to sell and move on.

Many face financial ruin and homelessness. Others have suffered serious psychological problems as their lives have been turned upside down.

The developers of buildings with ACM cladding need to held accountable to these people and their profits diverted to those they profited from.