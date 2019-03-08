Search

EU elections: Tower Hamlets councillor is standing as a London candidate

PUBLISHED: 10:33 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 25 April 2019

Cllr Rabina Khan is standing in the EU elections. Pic: PATH

Cllr Rabina Khan is standing in the EU elections. Pic: PATH

PATH

A Lib Dem councillor in Tower Hamlets has been picked a candidate for the forthcoming European Union elections.

Cllr Rabina Khan, 46, who represents the Shadwell ward, will fight it out for the London seat in May.

The mother-of-three was a People's Alliance of Tower Hamlets councillor before it disbanded last August and merged with the Lib Dems.

She said: “We are the only party that is campaigning to remaining in EU.

You may also want to watch:

“I have been campaigning on a national and local level to protect our economy and jobs and promoting us to have a strong voice in Europe.

“Tower Hamlets has the highest land value so we need to protect our investments by protecting the growing economy in Canary Wharf and the city of London.”

Bangladeshi-born Rabina first entered the political arena after winning the Shadwell seat as a Labour councillor in 2010.

She went on to serve as a cabinet member during the era of the disgraced ex-mayor Lutfur Rahman under his Tower Hamlets First party.

She ran two close second elections in her bid to be Tower Hamlets Mayor in 2015 and last year and won the European Diversity Award for work in connecting people and communities.

