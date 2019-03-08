Search

Hate crime: Man arrested in Bethnal Green antisemitic incident

PUBLISHED: 07:59 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:16 02 July 2019

Dunbridge Street... where man is arrested on suspicion of antisemitic hate crime. Picture: Google

Police have arrested a suspect carrying a knife following an alleged antisemitic hate crime incident in the street at Bethnal Green.

The 34-year-old was arrested near Dunbridge Street, off Vallance Road, yesterday morning for a suspected "racially aggravated public order offence", police said.

A knife was said to have been recovered from the suspect who was held in custody.

The incident was reported at 10am yesterday when a Jewish man was threatened in Dunbridge Street by a suspect carrying a knife.

Most Read

Man assaulted after challenging sexual harassment on Overground train

Police would like to speak to these men. Picture: BTP

Pedestrian hit by car in Mile End Road

A pedestrian was hit by a car on the Mile End Road this afternoon closing a stretch between Globe Road and Burdett Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Caretakers on Tower Hamlets council estates sweep up the top housing award

Sweeping clean in the national 'Housing Heroes' awards... apprentice caretaker Amber Crook, one of Tower Hamlets Homes' newest staff members working at Bethnal Green. Picture: Luksana Choudhury

Orient secure services of forward from Shrewsbury

Lee Angol in FA Cup action for Peterborough United (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Police officer charged with assaulting a man during an arrest on the Isle of Dogs

the arrest took place in Millharbour on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google

