Hate crime: Man arrested in Bethnal Green antisemitic incident

Dunbridge Street... where man is arrested on suspicion of antisemitic hate crime. Picture: Google Google

Police have arrested a suspect carrying a knife following an alleged antisemitic hate crime incident in the street at Bethnal Green.

The 34-year-old was arrested near Dunbridge Street, off Vallance Road, yesterday morning for a suspected "racially aggravated public order offence", police said.

A knife was said to have been recovered from the suspect who was held in custody.

The incident was reported at 10am yesterday when a Jewish man was threatened in Dunbridge Street by a suspect carrying a knife.