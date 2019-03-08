Hate crime: Man arrested in Bethnal Green antisemitic incident
PUBLISHED: 07:59 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:16 02 July 2019
Police have arrested a suspect carrying a knife following an alleged antisemitic hate crime incident in the street at Bethnal Green.
The 34-year-old was arrested near Dunbridge Street, off Vallance Road, yesterday morning for a suspected "racially aggravated public order offence", police said.
A knife was said to have been recovered from the suspect who was held in custody.
The incident was reported at 10am yesterday when a Jewish man was threatened in Dunbridge Street by a suspect carrying a knife.