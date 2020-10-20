Hunt for rapist after woman is attacked in street near Victoria Park

Detectives in hunt for rape suspect make public appeal to anyone recognising this man. Picture: Met Police MPS

Detectives hunting a suspect in a rape attack late at night near Victoria Park have released an image of a man they want to question.

A woman in her 20s walking along Victoria Park Road was attacked on September 25 between 11 and 11.30pm.

She was approached by a man who began talking to her and walked with her before the attack took place near to Well Street Common.

“This is a serious incident and we are carrying out an intensive investigation to identify the man responsible,” Det Con Russell Popplewell said.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to get in touch with us. They should look at this image and see if they recognise this man. Any detail, no matter how small, could assist the investigation.”

The woman is being supported by specially trained officers.

The Met’s Central East command covering Tower Hamlets and Hackney is now making a public appeal for anyone recognising the man or if they have information to dial 101 quoting cad 2496/28SEP20.