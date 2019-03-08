Search

Royal College of Pathologists moves to Aldgate after £12m funding

PUBLISHED: 12:30 18 August 2019

The Royal College of Pathologists' new home in Aldgate. Picture: Bennetts Associates.

Bennetts Associates

The prestigious Royal College of Pathologists has moved to a new, purpose-built home in Aldgate.

It has a conference centre with audio-visual equipment, a 210-person lecture theatre and a library.

The building also has high-level windows on each floor that allow air to cool the concrete ceilings, an automated lighting system and a living roof to provide a habitat for birds and insects.

This move comes after £12million in funding from HSBC.

Daniel Ross is chief executive of The Royal College of Pathologists.

He said: "The new and improved headquarters will enhance the learning and development of our doctors and scientists, helping us to fulfil our commitment to promoting excellence in our sector."

The college is a group of medical porfessionals that works to help professionals in the study of disease. It has more than 11,000 members across the world.

Established in 1962, it received its Royal Charter in 1970.

