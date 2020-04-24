Search

Coronavirus: Tower Hamlets community groups given rent amnesty

PUBLISHED: 13:01 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 24 April 2020

Mayor John Biggs said: As a landlord for a number of these groups, Im pleased that this decision means that paying rent is not an immediate concern and they can focus on what they do best  supporting our community. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

Community organisations helping residents through the pandemic will not have to pay rent for three months.

Tower Hamlets Council has waived £98,000 of rent payments for 24 of the borough’s charities and faith groups.

The groups, including the Globe Town Mosque, Docklands Community Organisation, Wapping Bangladesh Association and the Weavers Community Forum, will not have to make any payments until July.

Many of organisations are already funded by the council through its Local Community Fund and the Small Grants Programme.

Mayor John Biggs said: “We are fortunate to have an active voluntary and community sector in Tower Hamlets, with organisations providing vital support to our residents.

“In these uncertain times, we have seen them step forward to play an essential role in the distribution of food, the befriending of the elderly and the vulnerable and the provision of welfare advice.

“As a landlord for a number of these groups, I’m pleased that this decision means that paying rent is not an immediate concern and they can focus on what they do best – supporting our community.”

