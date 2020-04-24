Coronavirus: Tower Hamlets community groups given rent amnesty
PUBLISHED: 13:01 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 24 April 2020
Mike Brooke
Community organisations helping residents through the pandemic will not have to pay rent for three months.
Tower Hamlets Council has waived £98,000 of rent payments for 24 of the borough’s charities and faith groups.
The groups, including the Globe Town Mosque, Docklands Community Organisation, Wapping Bangladesh Association and the Weavers Community Forum, will not have to make any payments until July.
You may also want to watch:
Many of organisations are already funded by the council through its Local Community Fund and the Small Grants Programme.
Mayor John Biggs said: “We are fortunate to have an active voluntary and community sector in Tower Hamlets, with organisations providing vital support to our residents.
“In these uncertain times, we have seen them step forward to play an essential role in the distribution of food, the befriending of the elderly and the vulnerable and the provision of welfare advice.
“As a landlord for a number of these groups, I’m pleased that this decision means that paying rent is not an immediate concern and they can focus on what they do best – supporting our community.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.