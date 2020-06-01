Search

Residents awaiting answers after roof blaze at Bethnal Green block of flats

PUBLISHED: 17:30 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:30 01 June 2020

Around 80 firefighters batted the roof blaze at a block of flats in Hadeligh Close, Bethnal Green. Picture: Juha Ristolainen / @Riussi

Around 80 firefighters batted the roof blaze at a block of flats in Hadeligh Close, Bethnal Green. Picture: Juha Ristolainen / @Riussi

Archant

Displaced families are waiting for answers amid an investigation into a blaze at a block of flats in Bethnal Green.

The blaze in the early hours of Thursday, May 28 destroyed the roof of Hadleigh House. Picture: Juha Ristolainen / @RiussiThe blaze in the early hours of Thursday, May 28 destroyed the roof of Hadleigh House. Picture: Juha Ristolainen / @Riussi

More than 100 residents of 30 flats in Hadleigh House, Hadleigh Close have been forced into temporary accommodation after the fire ripped through the roof in the early hours of Thursday, May 28.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) and the Met Police are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Tower Hamlets Homes (THH), which manages the tenancies and leases of the council-owned Hadleigh House, says it has been told the investigation has been completed and is awaiting the report.

Hotel and transport bookings, including meals and funds for essential items, were provided for 19 households needing alternative accommodation on Thursday.

The brigade was called to Hadleigh Close, Bethnal Greenaround 3.30am and firefighters had the roof blaze under control by 5.39am. Picture: Juha Ristolainen / @RiussiThe brigade was called to Hadleigh Close, Bethnal Greenaround 3.30am and firefighters had the roof blaze under control by 5.39am. Picture: Juha Ristolainen / @Riussi

Others were being assisted by friends and family, but THH says it can arrange accommodation and support for them if their circumstances change.

THH does not yet know how long it’s likely to take to get residents back into their homes, pending a damage assessment by LFB, building control and structural engineers.

If extensive repair works are required, some tenants may be moved to alternative council homes until it is completed.

A spokesperson for THH said: “Our highest priority is to ensure that residents are safe and supported during this difficult time ... and continue to work closely with the council, tenant management organisation, partners and the emergency services.

“We have provided and continue to offer temporary accommodation for residents and are keeping in close contact with them whilst assessments of the building are made.

“We would like to thank (LFB) for their swift response and have given them every assistance with their investigation.”

Around 80 firefighters had the blaze under control in a little over two hours after the brigade was called at 3.28am.

Two women were rescued from the fourth floor via a 13.5m ladder, whilst a man and woman were led to safety by firefighters via internal stairs.

One man was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Two adults and a child left the flat where the fire is believed to have started before firefighters arrived.

LFB and the council did not respond to enquiries.

