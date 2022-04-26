News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Victoria Park best place to live in east London, report says

Alastair Lockhart, LDRS

Published: 6:11 PM April 26, 2022
Victoria Park flourishes in the sunshine

Victoria Park flourishes in the sunshine - Credit: Alastair Lockhart

Victoria Park is the best place to live in east London, according to a new report.

The Times included the neighbourhood in its top six places to live in the capital – the only east London spot to be included.

The area, which sits between Hackney and Tower Hamlets, boasts a range of pubs, cafes and independent shops.

Victoria Park houses

The Times said the average house price in Victoria Park is £755,000 - Credit: Alastair Lockhart

Olivia Barber, who has lived there for a year and a half, said residing by the park is a rare treat for the middle of London.

She said: “It’s really nice to live by the park. It’s really quiet around here which is rare for London. I love how close you are to other parts of east London, like Dalston and Bethnal Green.”

Olivia Barber

"It's really nice to live by the park," according to Olivia Barber - Credit: Alastair Lockhart

Olivia added that her favourite thing about living there was "probably the park, because I’ve always lived by main roads – it’s nice to be away from that. There’s also quite a lot of stuff to do – activities like football, I do that in the park.”

Grandmother Judy Challinor has lived in the area with her family for 30 years and said she has seen how Victoria Park has transformed, especially with the arrival of young professionals to the area.

Judy Challinor has lived in Victoria Park for 30 years

Judy Challinor has lived in Victoria Park for 30 years - Credit: Alastair Lockhart

She said: “I would say it changed first when they built the offices on the Isle of Dogs in the 80s and 90s. 

“Then you got a new kind of person wanting to live here. As a result of the [2012] Olympics the park was upgraded – cosmetically it looks a lot better."

Victoria Park

The park sits between Hackney and Tower Hamlets - Credit: Alastair Lockhart

Koey Huckerby, manager of The Lauriston Pub, said the community of Victoria Park makes it a great place to work.

She said: “Who doesn’t want to live in Victoria Park? There's nice places to eat, there's a lot of nice pubs. It’s just nice.”

Resident Louise Munden said: “I love it here. It’s just a really cool place to live. There’s really lovely shops, unique shops in the village. 

Eva Dawe and Koey Huckerby serving drinks at The Lauriston pub

Eva Dawe and Koey Huckerby serving drinks at The Lauriston pub - Credit: Alastair Lockhart

“Some people take offence to calling it a village … but it does feel like there’s a sense of community.

“Lots of people come here for a day out – it’s an ideal place to hang out.”

The Times said the average Victoria Park house price is £755,000.

