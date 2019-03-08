Search

Hackney Wick station scoops two RIBA awards for its 'delightful' design

PUBLISHED: 14:00 08 July 2019

Hackney Wick station has scooped two RIBA awards. Picture: Wendy Hardie

Hackney Wick station has scooped two RIBA awards. Picture: Wendy Hardie

A train station has scooped two design awards from national architecture experts.

The station was commended for its “handsome concrete relief”, “choice of terrazzo and concrete flooring” as well as its “delightful willow tree inspired aluminium screen”. Picture: Wendy HardieThe station was commended for its “handsome concrete relief”, “choice of terrazzo and concrete flooring” as well as its “delightful willow tree inspired aluminium screen”. Picture: Wendy Hardie

Hackney Wick won a national Royal Institute for British Architects (RIBA) gong for its contribution to architecture as well as a RIBA London award.

Adam Brown, a partner at the architecture firm Landolt and Brown, said: "I am delighted to have received a national award, as it represents the best of the best from this year's regional award winners and the standard of design is always very high."

The judges hailed the station's "handsome concrete relief", "choice of terrazzo and concrete flooring" as well as its "delightful willow tree inspired aluminium screen".

The overground station was designed by Landolt and Brown to reflect the area's industrial heritage and waterways.

Lorna Samways, of Network Rail Anglia, said: "It's a testament to everyone who worked on the project that Hackney Wick has been recognised as a significant contribution to architecture by RIBA.

"Network Rail and the London Legacy Development Corporation have collaborated to create a bigger and better station while reflecting the unique culture and history of the area in the design."

