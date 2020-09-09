Search

Now’s your chance to have your flowering artwork included in Bethnal Green’s 40ft Rich Mix mural

PUBLISHED: 15:06 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 09 September 2020

Rich Mix arts centre in Bethnal Green Road where giant 40ft mural tribute to NHS is to be unveiled. Picture: Rich Mix

Rich Mix

Anyone with a flair for creating pictures of flowers is being invited to have them included on a huge four-storey mural going up on the front of Bethnal Green’s Rich Mix arts centre.

The crowdsourced project is being unveiled next month in tribute to the NHS during the Covid emergency as “a reminder of people’s gratitude” to frontline workers.

The artwork is to depict a youngster and an NHS worker as well as 200 drawings and paintings of flowers sent in from all over Britain.

“This is a chance to have your artwork displayed on the front of our building,” Rich Mix chief executive Judith Kilvington promises.

“An incredible array of flowers has been submitted already, many with notes of how the NHS helped so many people get through this pandemic. It represents the best of all of us, despite the difficult circumstances.”

The mural is being created by Paint the Change street art organisation which recruited young volunteers from all over east London to its workshops before lockdown. These included members of Wapping Youth football club who unveiled a smaller version of the mural at the weekend.

Organisers want 200 images of flowers to cover the entire front of the 40ft high Rich Mix centre, which reopened to the public last Friday after its six months in lockdown. Deadline to submit them is September 15 through Instagram to @paintthechangeglobal or email be@paintthechange.me.

They are also looking for sponsors to help pay for “art workshops in east London’s most diverse and deprived areas”.

The giant mural of flowers, ironically less than a mile from Columbia Road’s famous flower market, is part of an international European project with others being unveiled in Athens and Belgrade.

