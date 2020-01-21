London Remixed Festival 2020 organisers reveal first acts
PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 January 2020
ALEJANDRO TAMAGNO
The first acts for an indoor festival celebrating emerging musical talent has been announced.
This year's London Remixed Festival-goers can expect sounds ranging from Latin grooves, Afrobeats, tropical bass, Balkan beats, urban roots to reggae-dub and more at the Rich Mix venue in Bethnal Green Road, Shoreditch.
DJ Chris Tofu MBE, of the Vintage Remix and UK festival scene, will be sharing his obsession with all things remixed during the weekend.
He said: "Throughout my musical life, I have in some way been pursuing a remix of ancient cultures and new styles.
"We call this Vintage Remix, whether that's ancient soul retooled, electro swing or gospel remix."
Organisers of the two-day indoor festival from January 31 to February 1 have promised "creativity, fun and madness" but without the "mud, rain or hassle" of camping.
Friday night sees the return of the Brass Off competition and this year it's girls versus boys with Brixton's 10 piece Brasstermind pitted against the UK's first female-led brass band Break Out Brass.
Each band plays a full live set before the brass off begins, after which they go head to head, track-to-track, horn-to-horn, with the audience choosing the ultimate winner.
A new surprise for this year will be a ceilidh powered by 12-piece brass sections and DJs with live Brass First acts announced for the Saturday night including Bristol-based Mama Jerk and the Ladyfingers.
In the Folk Ghetto area, Kefi will celebrate their Greek culture and traditions, mixed with dub-inspired sounds.
Heading into the Polka Club space is 15-strong ensemble BCO: Grime Orchestrated, a collection of south London MC's performing covers of classic grime beats, fresh material and unexpected mash-ups.
Showcasing in the Tropicarnival main space are all-female 9-piece group Colectiva, exploring the space between Afro-Latin music and jazz while reflecting on themes of sisterhood and female empowerment.
Continental Drifts and Global Local have joined forces with long-standing musical partners Movimentos, Wormfood, Fire In The Mountain and Front Room Songs to curate four stages over the two-day festival.
The line up so far:
DJ Fizzy Gillespie
Diddy Sweg
Break Out Brass
DJ Chris Tofu
Brasstermind
The Brass Band Ceilidh
Count Bassy
Fehdah
Necktr
Bushbby
Mattana
Colectiva
Kongo Dia Ntotile
The Busy Twist
Panther Panther
DJ Buirski
The Acid Morris
Copper Viper
Remix Reeling
Wanton String Band
Kefi
Mama Jerk and the Ladyfingers
Deaf Rave ft. MC Geezer
Tshok
World's Tallest DJ
Gnawa London
Ed Cox & E-coli
DJ Danger
BCO: Grime Orchestrated
Bobby Friction's Fake News Orchestra
DJ Cal Jader
AAA Badboy
Emily Dust
To book visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/london-remixed-festival-2020-tickets-66191631953
Tickets cost from £11.19 to £21.79.