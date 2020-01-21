Search

London Remixed Festival 2020 organisers reveal first acts

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 January 2020

The first acts for this year's London Remix Festival have been announced. Picture: Alejandro Tamagno

ALEJANDRO TAMAGNO

The first acts for an indoor festival celebrating emerging musical talent has been announced.

Emerging talent and genres are to be staged at Rich Mix with bands and DJs on four stages. Picture: Alejandro TamagnoEmerging talent and genres are to be staged at Rich Mix with bands and DJs on four stages. Picture: Alejandro Tamagno

This year's London Remixed Festival-goers can expect sounds ranging from Latin grooves, Afrobeats, tropical bass, Balkan beats, urban roots to reggae-dub and more at the Rich Mix venue in Bethnal Green Road, Shoreditch.

DJ Chris Tofu MBE, of the Vintage Remix and UK festival scene, will be sharing his obsession with all things remixed during the weekend.

He said: "Throughout my musical life, I have in some way been pursuing a remix of ancient cultures and new styles.

"We call this Vintage Remix, whether that's ancient soul retooled, electro swing or gospel remix."

London Remix Festival returns from January 31 to February 1. Picture: Alejandro TamagnoLondon Remix Festival returns from January 31 to February 1. Picture: Alejandro Tamagno

Organisers of the two-day indoor festival from January 31 to February 1 have promised "creativity, fun and madness" but without the "mud, rain or hassle" of camping.

Friday night sees the return of the Brass Off competition and this year it's girls versus boys with Brixton's 10 piece Brasstermind pitted against the UK's first female-led brass band Break Out Brass.

Each band plays a full live set before the brass off begins, after which they go head to head, track-to-track, horn-to-horn, with the audience choosing the ultimate winner.

A new surprise for this year will be a ceilidh powered by 12-piece brass sections and DJs with live Brass First acts announced for the Saturday night including Bristol-based Mama Jerk and the Ladyfingers.

In the Folk Ghetto area, Kefi will celebrate their Greek culture and traditions, mixed with dub-inspired sounds.

Heading into the Polka Club space is 15-strong ensemble BCO: Grime Orchestrated, a collection of south London MC's performing covers of classic grime beats, fresh material and unexpected mash-ups.

Showcasing in the Tropicarnival main space are all-female 9-piece group Colectiva, exploring the space between Afro-Latin music and jazz while reflecting on themes of sisterhood and female empowerment.

Continental Drifts and Global Local have joined forces with long-standing musical partners Movimentos, Wormfood, Fire In The Mountain and Front Room Songs to curate four stages over the two-day festival.

The line up so far:

DJ Fizzy Gillespie

Diddy Sweg

Break Out Brass

DJ Chris Tofu

Brasstermind

The Brass Band Ceilidh

Count Bassy

Fehdah

Necktr

Bushbby

Mattana

Colectiva

Kongo Dia Ntotile

The Busy Twist

Panther Panther

DJ Buirski

The Acid Morris

Copper Viper

Remix Reeling

Wanton String Band

Kefi

Mama Jerk and the Ladyfingers

Deaf Rave ft. MC Geezer

Tshok

World's Tallest DJ

Gnawa London

Ed Cox & E-coli

DJ Danger

BCO: Grime Orchestrated

Bobby Friction's Fake News Orchestra

DJ Cal Jader

AAA Badboy

Emily Dust

To book visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/london-remixed-festival-2020-tickets-66191631953

Tickets cost from £11.19 to £21.79.

