Road closures this weekend for Ride London-Surrey Classic

PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 August 2019

The Prudential RideLondon-Surrey comes through Tower Hamlets on Sunday morning. Picture: PA Images

The Prudential RideLondon-Surrey comes through Tower Hamlets on Sunday morning. Picture: PA Images

PA/Press Association Images

Roads across Tower Hamlets will be closed on Sunday morning, August 4 for one of the world's greatest cycling festivals.

The Ride London-Surrey Classic will see some of the best cyclists in the world come through the borough.

Road closures will be in place along the route from 4am until 11.15am and will affect the A12 Southbound between Redbridge and East India Dock Road, East India Dock Road, A13 Aspen Way, Limehouse Link, The Highway, East Smithfield, Minories and Tower Hill.

Three-time 2019 Tour de France stage winner Caleb Ewan will start Sunday's race.

A spokesman for Tower Hamlets Council said: "The participants will make their way along the A12, turning left along East India Dock Road before joining Aspen Way to head through the Limehouse Link Tunnel.

"The race will join The Highway next to the King Edward VII Memorial Park before heading along north of Wapping, and on towards Tower Bridge.

"While the action in Tower Hamlets will take place on Sunday morning, there are great opportunities for ordinary Londoners to take part on Saturday, such as the Ride London FreeCycle."

