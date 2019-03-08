Search

Man, 22, dies after Isle of Dogs motorcycle crash

PUBLISHED: 18:47 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:53 31 July 2019

A 22-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a bollard on Westferry Road at the junction with Gaverick Mews. Picture: Google street view

Archant

A 22-year-old man who was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on the Isle of Dogs at the weekend has died.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, in which the motorcycle collided with a bollard, on Westferry Road at the junction with Gaverick Mews around 1.30am on Saturday.

The rider died in hospital yesterday evening (Tuesday, July 30).

His family are aware.

A man and a woman, who were first on the scene and went to assist the rider, have been urged to contact police.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command investigating the circumstances of the collision want to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

You may also want to watch:

Detective Constable Mark Aken, of the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "I have already been supplied with some footage captured at the time of the incident that shows a man and woman waiting at a bus stop when the incident took place.

"They were first on scene and went to assist.

"I would very much like to hear from these people.

"The man was black, wearing dark shorts and a light coloured shirt.

"The woman was white, wearing an orange outfit, possibly a dress.

"I would like to stress that these people are purely witnesses and have no connection to the incident itself.

"If you were there, if you are the people at the bus stop, please do make the call."

Anyone who can assist the investigation is being asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8597 4874 or email Detective Constable Mark Aken via mark.aken@met.police.uk

