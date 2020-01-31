How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London Archant

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Award-winning venue in unique waterfront district. Picture: Folio London Award-winning venue in unique waterfront district. Picture: Folio London

Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents - at Royal Albert Wharf, the award-winning new development from a not-for-profit landlord, Folio London.

Royal Albert Wharf awaits

Royal Albert Wharf, the award-winning new development from a not-for-profit landlord, Folio London. Picture: Folio London Royal Albert Wharf, the award-winning new development from a not-for-profit landlord, Folio London. Picture: Folio London

In London E16, Royal Albert Wharf, Gallions Reach, boasts over 190 one, two and three bedroom flats for rent from £1390 pcm. Tenants are already living in the award-winning development which launched this month and flats in this unique waterfront district won't last long.

"Every apartment is equipped to a very high standard, from high-quality furnishings, to award-winning design, and to top it off, some stunning riverside views," says Lizzie Stevens, the Director of Folio London.

"It's a safe, friendly neighbourhood and has a real community feel to it," says Lizzie.

Supporting renters in London

Driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London, Folio London is the private rental arm of Notting Hill Genesis housing association.

Because Folio London owns its own homes, the company makes sure the properties are kept in good condition with in-house property managers on hand to quickly deal with any problems, Lizzie explains.

"We're able to do this because we're a not-for-profit landlord so we rent at market value - and we don't charge fees, unlike many other landlords or agents. Plus we offer a free furniture package to new tenants with stylish, brand new units at no extra charge.

"Not surprisingly, these vacancies do go quickly because our offer is different from the others in the area for those looking for a flat to rent in London."

The chance to live by the river with plenty of green space is a big draw, but it's competitive rents coupled with the area's transport links that have the strongest appeal.

The nearby Gallions Reach Docklands Light Railway (DLR) station provides excellent links - the DLR has paved the way to easy access for commuters into the city, north to Stratford, south across the Thames and east to London City Airport, with links to the Underground network along the way.

Add to that the development of shopping malls such as Westfield at Stratford, trendy hang-outs like Brick Lane, plus popular bars, restaurants and pubs and it's easy to see the appeal of setting up home in the area.

A tranquil waterside setting with access to the city

"If you're looking to escape the commotion of the city but you don't want to compromise on having access to the capital, you'll benefit from the tranquil waterside setting," she adds.

"For us, these properties are more than just a roof over someone's head," says Lizzie. "We're here for our tenants for as long as they need us and we back that up by providing high quality homes for rent in London, exceptional service and ongoing support.

"We're driven by people, not profit, and we aim to provide the security and stability of renting with a proven organisation rather than an individual landlord."

Folio London owns more than 3,000 homes across London, with all profits ploughed back into the affordable homes sector.

To reserve one of these new homes or for more information email hello@foliolondon.co.uk visit www.foliolondon.co.uk and check out Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.