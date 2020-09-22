Search

Robbery suspect on ‘stolen moped’ grabbed by police in Shoreditch using taser

PUBLISHED: 08:00 22 September 2020

Cops on bikes... stopping suspects using mopeds and scooters for getaways. Picture: Met Police

Cops on bikes... stopping suspects using mopeds and scooters for getaways. Picture: Met Police

MPS

A rapid response squad of cops on motorbikes converged on Shoreditch after an armed robbery was reported in the Hackney Road.

A woman alerted police that she had been robbed by a man on a moped armed with a knife who snatched her mobile phone in the street on Monday (Sept-21) in broad daylight.

Officers from the Met’s Operation Venice squad sped to Hackney Road on motorbikes and surrounded the area.

They spotted a suspect attempting to get back on a moped and ride off and used a taser to stop him.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of robbery, handling stolen goods and driving while unfit through alcohol or drugs, as well as stealing the moped a week before.

He was taken to a police station where he remains in custody.

“We use a range of tactics to stop criminals,” Sgt Tony McGovern from the Met’s Operation Venice warned. “Our officers can scramble to any part of London in minutes to stop perpetrators using mopeds, scooters and motorbikes for crime.”

The moped used in Hackney Road had false number plates and been stolen last week from Hoxton, Scotland Yard said last night.

Police later issued an appeal to two-wheel vehicle owners to make sure their machines are secured and to other members of the public to be careful not to leave valuables visible on the streets.

