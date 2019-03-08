Shoppers can soon borrow bags free down Roman Road to get their shopping home

Children in Bethnal Green who designed logos for a 'borrow bag' shopping scheme in Roman Road. Picture: LBTH LLBTH

Children from three schools and a nursery in Bethnal Green have been creating designs to be used on reusable bags to help reduce plastic used by shoppers down Roman Road.

Two of the designs for bags that shoppers in Roman Road will soon borrow free. Picture: LBTH Two of the designs for bags that shoppers in Roman Road will soon borrow free. Picture: LBTH

A "borrow-a-bag" idea is planned by the Plastic Free Roman Road community group working with Tower Hamlets Council where shops are to hand out free fabric bags after the summer holiday.

"This could eliminate the need for single-use plastic," the group's Lizzy Mace explains. "It saves businesses money at the same time as protecting our environment.

"Customers get a reusable alternative that they can borrow and bring back the next time they pass, making re-use just as convenient as plastic. It could be the start of a local sharing revolution."

Pupils from Morpeth Secondary, Globe Primary, Bangabandhu Primary and even toddlers from Rachel Keeling nursery designed logos to promote Roman Road and shopping locally, as well as the environment.

Deputy mayor Sirajul Islam said: "It's vital that youngsters are on board with sustainability schemes that will impact their future. This scheme focuses on a vibrant high street with many family-run businesses."

Customers borrow a fabric bag from the shops rather than take their shopping home in single-use plastic.

The "borrow bags" are available in the autumn from stores which are signing up to the idea.