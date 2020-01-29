Search

Man taken to hospital as Bethnal Green shop fire damages bedsit

PUBLISHED: 12:09 29 January 2020

A fire at a shop in Roman Road, Bethnal Green damaged a bedsit above it. Picture: Google

A fire at a shop in Roman Road, Bethnal Green damaged a bedsit above it. Picture: Google

Police and the fire brigade are investigating the cause of a fire at a Bethnal Green shop which damaged a bedsit above it.

One man was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after being led to safety from the first floor by firefighters, who were called to scene in Roman Road at 2.43pm yesterday (January 28).

Half of a bedsit on the second floor of the building was damaged by the fire, which was under control by 3.37pm.

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters from the Bethnal Green, Shadwell, Whitechapel and Shoreditch stations were at the scene.

Most Read

Police appeal after boy, 16, robbed by two men at Bow Road station

British Transport Police are appealing for the public's help to identify these two men after a boy was robbed in Bow underground station. Picture: BTP

Seventh child removed from man’s care after Tower Hamlets Council raises ‘sexual behaviour’ concerns

Social workers at Tower Hamlets Council took the child into care. Picture: Mike Brooke

Two Tower Hamlets primary schools face closure

The plan is to close Guardian Angels School and moves its pupils with St Anne's Catholic Primary. Picture: Google

Housing cheat caught renting council flat in Whitechapel for years while owning a house

Khaleda Begum rented council flat in Whitechapel while owning a house in Ilford. Picture: Google

What a year of stop and search looks like in Tower Hamlets

Police have doubled down on the use of stop and search across London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

