Man taken to hospital as Bethnal Green shop fire damages bedsit
PUBLISHED: 12:09 29 January 2020
Archant
Police and the fire brigade are investigating the cause of a fire at a Bethnal Green shop which damaged a bedsit above it.
One man was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after being led to safety from the first floor by firefighters, who were called to scene in Roman Road at 2.43pm yesterday (January 28).
Half of a bedsit on the second floor of the building was damaged by the fire, which was under control by 3.37pm.
Four fire engines and 25 firefighters from the Bethnal Green, Shadwell, Whitechapel and Shoreditch stations were at the scene.