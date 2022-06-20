A storage area behind a shop in Roman Road was destroyed by fire on Saturday night.

Shortly after 10pm on June 18, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the blaze in the shop, which has flats above.

Around 25 firefighters using four engines had it under control within an hour.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental and involved lighting.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s 999 control officers took 25 calls to the blaze and some callers live streamed footage of the fire to screens in the control room using specialist software called 999Eye.

A spokesperson for the LFB said the footage provides greater situational awareness at the crucial early stage of an incident and enhances their decision-making process.