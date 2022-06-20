News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Roman Road shop blaze 'believed to be accidental'

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 1:31 PM June 20, 2022
Roman Road in Bow, Tower Hamlets

Roman Road in Bow, Tower Hamlets - Credit: Google

A storage area behind a shop in Roman Road was destroyed by fire on Saturday night.

Shortly after 10pm on June 18, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the blaze in the shop, which has flats above.

Around 25 firefighters using four engines had it under control within an hour.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental and involved lighting.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s 999 control officers took 25 calls to the blaze and some callers live streamed footage of the fire to screens in the control room using specialist software called  999Eye.

A spokesperson for the LFB said the footage provides greater situational awareness at the crucial early stage of an incident and enhances their decision-making process.

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
East London News
Tower Hamlets News

Don't Miss

Smoke billowing out of a flat in Old Montague Street

London Live News | Updated

Man rescued after 40 firefighters called to Whitechapel hostel fire

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Met Police handcuffs

Metropolitan Police

Met Police extends bail for Conservative MP arrested on suspicion of rape

Charles Thomson

person
Tower Hamlets deputy mayor Sirajul Islam... We are working with the police to keep families safe. P

Transport for London

Government urged to block planned cuts to 'vital' Tower Hamlets bus routes

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

London 2012 anniversary: The free events taking place in the Olympic Park

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon