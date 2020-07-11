Search

Traders gear up to fight ban on traffic around Roman Road as rival cycle lobby calls for ‘cleaner air in Bow’

PUBLISHED: 20:37 11 July 2020 | UPDATED: 21:05 11 July 2020

The fight is on... to stop 'bus gate' and permanent traffic ban around Roman Road Market. Picture: Mike Brooke

The fight is on... to stop 'bus gate' and permanent traffic ban around Roman Road Market. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

Protests and celebrations sat cheek-by-jowl as families in the two halves of Bow got to grips today with Tower Hamlets Council plans to ban through traffic in their adjoining neighbourhoods.

Teaching assistant Katie Ashcroft isn't a car owner, but thinks traffic ban down 'The Roman' would harm the area. Pcture: Mike BrookeTeaching assistant Katie Ashcroft isn't a car owner, but thinks traffic ban down 'The Roman' would harm the area. Pcture: Mike Brooke

The scheme effectively draws a north-south dividing line between the adjoining Bow East and Bow West polling districts with suggested traffic barriers, bus gates that let only public transport through and paving over some roads.

The public consultations started two weeks ago brought out protesters and revellers into the Saturday sun to show which side they were on.

A petition protesting at “sealing off” the famous Roman Road Market has been launched by traders and families who say the barrier will isolate them from the rest of the community and discourage shoppers.

Temporary traffic ban at Skew Bridge on the B118 Old Ford Road... but the neighbours love it. Picture: Mike BrookeTemporary traffic ban at Skew Bridge on the B118 Old Ford Road... but the neighbours love it. Picture: Mike Brooke

They set up their campaign HQ at Roman Road’s Albert pub with a table outside and a petition for passers-by to sign with sanitisers at hand as a Covid precaution.

Leaflets have been printed which are being distributed street-by-street to households because they say the council’s electronic online consultation doesn’t make clear the full impact on the community and the implications of the ‘bus gate’ proposed right opposite the pub and other barriers.

A rival table was set up a quarter-of-a-mile away to the north at the 200-year-old Skew Bridge in Old Ford Road, crossing the Hertford Cut by Victoria Park, which has been temporarily shut to traffic since the lockdown began as a trial run ahead of the public consultations.

Dr Jude Partridge and her children come out in support of closing Old Ford Road's Skew Bridge to traffic to make air cleaner. Picture: Mike BrookeDr Jude Partridge and her children come out in support of closing Old Ford Road's Skew Bridge to traffic to make air cleaner. Picture: Mike Brooke

Children were playing hopscotch today in the road where the B118 through traffic had been running between Bow and Bethnal Green.

Two doctors and a university lecturer were among the families with their children as well as passing cyclists all calling for cleaner air. They turned it into a fun day gathering on the canal bridge with plackards urging “let Bow breathe”.

The pro-barrier campaigners handed out London street maps showing would-be cyclists where to “bike it” without the car.

Children play hopscotch in the road like kids did back in the 1960s, with through-traffic ban trialed here in Old Ford Road. Picture: Mike BrookeChildren play hopscotch in the road like kids did back in the 1960s, with through-traffic ban trialed here in Old Ford Road. Picture: Mike Brooke

Meanwhile, the “Roman Roaders” HQ on almost the same north-south grid line as the Skew Bridge separating the two Bow districts east and west have notched up 8,000 supporters on their Facebook page demanding “save our streets” with “no bus gates” and “no road closures”.

They fear trade being lost if shoppers can’t drive to ‘The Roman’, after seeing the chaos in Bow last summer when the council tried a temporary bus gate at another skew bridge at the top of Fairfield Road — which had to be scrapped after one day.

Two Tower Hamlets councillors popped down to Roman Road today to meet protesters and listen to their worries, cabinet member Dan Tomlinson in charge of environment issues at the town hall and Abdul Ullah representing Wapping and St Katharine’s where the East End’s first bus gate was started a year ago.

Shopping down 'The Roman'... would you ban traffic permanently or not? the planners are asking. Picture: Mike BrookeShopping down 'The Roman'... would you ban traffic permanently or not? the planners are asking. Picture: Mike Brooke

The protest follow a similar campaign against traffic barriers at the other end of Bethnal Green last summer where a large chunk around Columbia Road Flower Market is now being pedestrianised, despite protests from families and traders.

