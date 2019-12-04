Traffic: Rotherhithe Tunnel closed after cars crash

Car smash closes Rotherhithe Tunnel. Picture: TfL TFL

A serious road crash has closed the A101 Rotherhithe Tunnel to traffic in both directions.

The head-on collision involving two cars has blocked both sides of the single-bore Thames tunnel between Stepney and Rotherhithe.

It happened just before 6am as the morning rush-hour was getting under way at the southern approach entrance heading northward.

Emergency services were at the scene of the crash within minutes.

Traffic is being diverted miles away. Nearest river crossings for drivers are the A100 Tower Bridge to the west and the A102 Blackwall Tunnel to the east.