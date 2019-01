Rotherhithe Tunnel closed ‘until further notice’

Rotherhithe Tunnel is closed until further notice. Pic: MPSTowerHam Archant

Motorists are being warned that the Rotherhithe Tunnel has been closed for emergency repairs until further notice.

It will remain shut throughout the rush hour.

The news has been tweeted by officers from Tower Hamlets Police.

They are advising drivers to used Blackwall Tunnel or Tower Bridge.