Search

Advanced search

Rotherhithe tunnel closed till rush-hour top clear leaves away

PUBLISHED: 14:10 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:10 18 December 2019

North entranced to Rotherhithe Tunnel where overhanging trees were being pruined by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Google

North entranced to Rotherhithe Tunnel where overhanging trees were being pruined by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Google

Google

The A101 Rotherhithe tunnel is set to reopen at 4pm today in time for the homebound evening rush-hour.

It was closed by TfL at 9am for maintenance work to be carried out, with traffic having to be diverted to Tower Bridge in the west or Blackwall Tunnel to the east.

The work involved clearing leavers and branches from overhanging trees at the north entrance approach near the junction with the A13 Commercial Road at Limehouse, being carried out by Tower Hamlets Council.

You may also want to watch:

Some 22 trees have had to be pruned by the council to prevent leaves falling onto the carriageway and mulching down, casing slippery conditions for drivers.

Drivers face further disruption in the New Year as the ventilation system in the ageing single-bore two-way tunnel first opened in 1908 may soon need replacing. Engineers are set to survey the tunnel ready for the upgrading work.

City Hall has had to put in tough restrictions in the meantime, banning vehicles larger than 6ft wide or high, because the tunnel can't cope with any smoke or fumes if there is a traffic accident.

The tunnel was closed down for several hours on December 4 after a crash involving three vehicles.

Most Read

Why motor insurance might blank out hazardous postcodes like E14 and E3

When it comes to the crunch... why motorists in E14 or E3 might find getting motor insurance a hazrad. Picture: ITS

What a cracker! Christmas Ice rink opens at City Island to Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite

Ice rink at London City Island, near Canary Wharf, evenings until December 22. Picture: London City Island

Police hang up their Christmas ‘wanted’ list of 19 suspects for questioning

Scotland Yard puts out a 'wanted' list of 19 people police want to locate. Picture: Met Police

Bobby Norris takes time off from ITV’s ‘Essex’ to switch on East Enders’ Christmas lights

TV's Bobby Norris meets Bethnal Green schoolchildren visiting Silk Court care home. Picture: Anchor Hanover

Fenchurch Street c2c trains to Rainham being cancelled for two days

Engineering work to disrupt c2c services from Fenchurch Street ready for TfL's Barking Riverside extention. Picture: Mike Brooke

Most Read

Why motor insurance might blank out hazardous postcodes like E14 and E3

When it comes to the crunch... why motorists in E14 or E3 might find getting motor insurance a hazrad. Picture: ITS

What a cracker! Christmas Ice rink opens at City Island to Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite

Ice rink at London City Island, near Canary Wharf, evenings until December 22. Picture: London City Island

Police hang up their Christmas ‘wanted’ list of 19 suspects for questioning

Scotland Yard puts out a 'wanted' list of 19 people police want to locate. Picture: Met Police

Bobby Norris takes time off from ITV’s ‘Essex’ to switch on East Enders’ Christmas lights

TV's Bobby Norris meets Bethnal Green schoolchildren visiting Silk Court care home. Picture: Anchor Hanover

Fenchurch Street c2c trains to Rainham being cancelled for two days

Engineering work to disrupt c2c services from Fenchurch Street ready for TfL's Barking Riverside extention. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Basketball: London Lions slay Manchester Giants

Ovie Soko on the ball for London Lions at Manchester (pic Graham Hodges)

Spot-on Wapping women get better of East London rivals in England Hockey Cup tie

Action from Wapping's cup tie with rivals East London (pic James Budgen)

O’s midfielder Wright insists fans deserve something to cheer about

Orient's Josh Wright and Craig Clay tackle Bradford's Jake Reeves (pic Simon O'Connor)

Rotherhithe tunnel closed till rush-hour top clear leaves away

North entranced to Rotherhithe Tunnel where overhanging trees were being pruined by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Google

Axe-swinging Yeoman Gaoler beefeater stepping down at the Tower of London

Retiring... Tower of London's Yeoman Gaoler Bob Loughlin. Picture: Richard Lea-Hair/Historic Royal Palaces
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists