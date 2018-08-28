Search

Rotherhithe Tunnel reopens after emergency repair works

PUBLISHED: 14:41 30 January 2019

The Rotherhithe Tunnel has reopened. Pic: MPSTowerHam

The Rotherhithe Tunnel has reopened after being shut for emergency repair works.

The tunnel closed yesterday afternoon, affecting rush hour commuters both yesterday evening and this morning.

TfL confirmed vehicles are now able to pass through in both directions.

However, the closure has caused a knock-on effect at the Blackwall and Limehouse Link tunnels and Tower Bridge, with traffic moving slowly in those areas.

