Rotherhithe Tunnel to remain closed throughout morning rush hour

Rotherhithe Tunnel is closed until further notice. Pic: MPSTowerHam Archant

The Rotherhithe Tunnel is set to cause disruption for commuters this morning as it remains closed for emergency repairs.

The tunnel was closed yesterday afternoon ‘until further notice’, with drivers advised to use alternative routes during the evening rush hour.

That same advice is now being issued to those attempting to get to work this morning.

TfL said staff have been wortking through the night to try and fix the problem, and do not have an estimated reopening time.