Rotherhithe tunnel to close all next week for urgent repairs

Published: 4:00 PM January 6, 2021

The Rotherhithe tunnel will be closed for five days next week so that Transport for London can carry out "critical repairs" to its fire safety system.

The tunnel, which links Tower Hamlets with south of the river, will be closed to all traffic, including cyclists and pedestrians, from 10am, Monday (January 11) and 5am, Saturday (January 16).

Repairs to its fire water main are needed to ensure it works correctly in the event of a fire, requiring a full week-long closure.

Glynn Barton, TfL’s director of Network Management, said: “Safety is our top priority, and this urgent five-day closure of the Rotherhithe Tunnel is essential to ensure the tunnel remains safe for people to use.

"I’d like to ask people in the area who need to travel to plan ahead for their journeys and continue to follow the vital safety restrictions which remain in place at the tunnel.”

Alternative routes will be in place via the Blackwall Tunnel and Tower Bridge.