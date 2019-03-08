Remembrance for the Routemaster's 60th anniversary at Bow bus garage is also November 11

A Routemaster leaving Bow Garage in Fairfield Road in May 2004. Picture: K Cooper K Cooper

Bus crews held a remembrance with a difference today at Bow Garage—to mark the passing of the famous Routemaster that used to run on Route 8.

The Routemaster from Bow Church on route through the City at Newgate Street, May 2004. Picture: K Cooper The Routemaster from Bow Church on route through the City at Newgate Street, May 2004. Picture: K Cooper

BThey had a small reception to mark the 60th anniversary of the first Routemaster double-decker that was run from the depot in Fairfield Road back in 1959.

Sadly, the sturdy Routemaster that got through all weathers, loved by generations of Londoners, has now passed into transport history, replaced by more modern eco-friendly vehicles with enclosed passenger doors and all the mod cons.

But there are still a few old'uns around, including one that does the heritage run each summer on route 15 from West Ham Garage to the West End.

Satff at Stagecoach which operates both garages brought it out today for a trial run on Route 8 from Bow Church to Tottenham Court Road.

The Titan bus that eventually replaced the Routemaster at Bow Garage. Picture: Stagecoach The Titan bus that eventually replaced the Routemaster at Bow Garage. Picture: Stagecoach

"We were only meant to do one round journey," Stagecoach assistant communications manager David Jones told the East London Advertiser.

"But so many people queued to get on that we have kept the bus running all day—it's still out there somewhere!"

Today's reception, ironically, began at 11am, the very hour on the 11th day of the 11th month that the First World War ended, which is remembered every year on the anniversary.

The commemoration for the Routemaster, however, was more about today's public transport needs and getting passengers around London.

New rechargeable electric buses are soon to appear at Bow Garage in January 2020... but not like this old trolleybus in the late 1940s with its fixed overhead wires for power running along the streets. Picture: Fred Ivey New rechargeable electric buses are soon to appear at Bow Garage in January 2020... but not like this old trolleybus in the late 1940s with its fixed overhead wires for power running along the streets. Picture: Fred Ivey

The Stagecoach company is introducing eco-friendly electric buses in January on the 323 from Mile End to Canning Town that run fume-free, recharged overnight at Bow Garage.

It's not quite like the old trolley buses with their overhead cables on poles that were scrapped by 1960 that pensioners would remember with fondness.

The trolleys were replaced by the Routemasters, which in turn were replaced by the Titan.

But transport buffs say nothing was ever as good as the robust Routemaster that got Londoners through all weathers.

Well, they would say that!