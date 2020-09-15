Search

Advanced search

Roy’s art fair to open at Brick Lane’s Old Truman brewery postponed from April’s lockdown ban

PUBLISHED: 17:34 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:45 15 September 2020

Safe social distance... Roy's Art Fair opens October 8 after April postponement from lockdown ban. Picture: Annalisa Burello

Safe social distance... Roy's Art Fair opens October 8 after April postponement from lockdown ban. Picture: Annalisa Burello

Archant

The largest free arts fair anywhere in the British Isles is turning up in East London at the old Truman brewery boiler house where 80 artists aim to kickstart the cultural sector’s recovery after six-months in lockdown.

Don't know where Brick Lane's Boiler House is? ...Just head for Truman's iconic chimney-in-the-sky. Picture: GoogleDon't know where Brick Lane's Boiler House is? ...Just head for Truman's iconic chimney-in-the-sky. Picture: Google

Roy’s famous art fair is back with more than a dplash of colour and raring to go after the pandemic postponed its April exhibition.

Organisers are putting on the four-day event opening October 8 at their new “edgy venue” in the Boiler House of the old brewery in Brick Lane, with its iconic 150ft tall chimney.

“We’re going to reach new heights,” one of the arts organisers boasted.

Roy's Art Fair coming to Brick Lane is largest free arts event in the country. Picture: Annalisa BurelloRoy's Art Fair coming to Brick Lane is largest free arts event in the country. Picture: Annalisa Burello

“Our new location in the boiler house has the iconic Truman chimney that towers over Spitalfields.”

There are opportunities also for wannabe artists to try their creative hand at Roy’s famous “doodle area” which entices people of all ages to muck in with art materials.

But the sixth annual Roy’s arts fair is more a platform for upcoming and established artists who are vying for space to show their new works, hemmed in by international art events being cancelled due to travel restrictions, keeping them safely in London.

Artworks for sale on Roy’s Art Gallery website is aimed at giving the art-loving public a chance to see and buy works before, during and after the fair.

Opening night at the Boiler House, 152 Brick Lane, is Thursday, October 8, from 5pm to 9.30pm, then Friday 1-9pm, Saturday 11am-7pm and Sunday 11am-6pm.

Overground: Shoreditch High Street, Underground: Aldgate East. Or Shank’s Pony: Brick Lane.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

TfL starts work on Mile End to Westferry temporary cycle lanes

Work has started on temporary cycle lanes linking Mile End and Westferry. Picture: PA Images

Pedley Street ghost station reopens after Covid lockdown with trips back to Victorian London

The old Shoreditch station in Pedley Street, off Brick Lane, before it closed in 2006. Picture: Archant

Parents being banned dropping off or collecting the kids by car at 6 more Tower Hamlets schools

School Streets... new schemes making it safe for pupils outside gates at home time. Picture: LBTH

Massage parlour in Spitalfields accused of offering sex to customers

The massage parlour, on the right, will have its licence reviewed by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: LDRS

‘Scorpion’ police on sting patrol arrest drugs suspect after high speed chase in Bethnal Green

Cops on bikes... stopping criminals using mopeds and scooters for getaways. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

TfL starts work on Mile End to Westferry temporary cycle lanes

Work has started on temporary cycle lanes linking Mile End and Westferry. Picture: PA Images

Pedley Street ghost station reopens after Covid lockdown with trips back to Victorian London

The old Shoreditch station in Pedley Street, off Brick Lane, before it closed in 2006. Picture: Archant

Parents being banned dropping off or collecting the kids by car at 6 more Tower Hamlets schools

School Streets... new schemes making it safe for pupils outside gates at home time. Picture: LBTH

Massage parlour in Spitalfields accused of offering sex to customers

The massage parlour, on the right, will have its licence reviewed by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: LDRS

‘Scorpion’ police on sting patrol arrest drugs suspect after high speed chase in Bethnal Green

Cops on bikes... stopping criminals using mopeds and scooters for getaways. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Orient boss heaps praise on striker Johnson for winner

Orient manager Ross Embleton during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Roy’s art fair to open at Brick Lane’s Old Truman brewery postponed from April’s lockdown ban

Safe social distance... Roy's Art Fair opens October 8 after April postponement from lockdown ban. Picture: Annalisa Burello

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit mosque and Brick Lane bakery in East End tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Beigel Bake in Brick Lane:. Picture: Justin Tallis/PA Wire

Parents being banned dropping off or collecting the kids by car at 6 more Tower Hamlets schools

School Streets... new schemes making it safe for pupils outside gates at home time. Picture: LBTH

Plea for help as shock number of rough sleepers on streets of East End almost doubles in 12 months

What it's like rough sleeping on the streets of east London, depicted by model Andrew. Picture: Sam Mellish