Roy's art fair to open at Brick Lane's Old Truman brewery postponed from April's lockdown ban

Safe social distance... Roy's Art Fair opens October 8 after April postponement from lockdown ban.

The largest free arts fair anywhere in the British Isles is turning up in East London at the old Truman brewery boiler house where 80 artists aim to kickstart the cultural sector’s recovery after six-months in lockdown.

Don't know where Brick Lane's Boiler House is? ...Just head for Truman's iconic chimney-in-the-sky.

Roy’s famous art fair is back with more than a dplash of colour and raring to go after the pandemic postponed its April exhibition.

Organisers are putting on the four-day event opening October 8 at their new “edgy venue” in the Boiler House of the old brewery in Brick Lane, with its iconic 150ft tall chimney.

“We’re going to reach new heights,” one of the arts organisers boasted.

Roy's Art Fair coming to Brick Lane is largest free arts event in the country.

“Our new location in the boiler house has the iconic Truman chimney that towers over Spitalfields.”

There are opportunities also for wannabe artists to try their creative hand at Roy’s famous “doodle area” which entices people of all ages to muck in with art materials.

But the sixth annual Roy’s arts fair is more a platform for upcoming and established artists who are vying for space to show their new works, hemmed in by international art events being cancelled due to travel restrictions, keeping them safely in London.

Artworks for sale on Roy’s Art Gallery website is aimed at giving the art-loving public a chance to see and buy works before, during and after the fair.

Opening night at the Boiler House, 152 Brick Lane, is Thursday, October 8, from 5pm to 9.30pm, then Friday 1-9pm, Saturday 11am-7pm and Sunday 11am-6pm.

Overground: Shoreditch High Street, Underground: Aldgate East. Or Shank’s Pony: Brick Lane.