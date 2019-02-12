Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

NHS ‘hospital hero’ awards name Royal London gynaecologist and Cystic Fibrosis team

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 February 2019

'Hospital hero' award winner Matt Hogg and his Royal London gynaecology team. Picture: Barts NHS Trust

'Hospital hero' award winner Matt Hogg and his Royal London gynaecology team. Picture: Barts NHS Trust

Barts NHS Trust

Hospital staff who go “above and beyond” to care for patients at the London Royal London have been recognised in this year’s Barts Health Heroes awards.

Royal London's paediatrics team at the NHS Barts 'hospital hero' awards night. Picture: Ralph HodgsonRoyal London's paediatrics team at the NHS Barts 'hospital hero' awards night. Picture: Ralph Hodgson

They included the women’s services clinical director Matt Hogg and the team running the children’s Cystic Fibrosis clinic.

Matt was nominated by patient Jessica Malliwal, an east London lawyer after she had a stillborn baby.

“He was kind and gave excellent support and advice when I had my stillborn,” she said. “During my second pregnancy, he provided the kind of service that is not commonly seen and displayed extreme patience.

“Mr Hogg is an excellent example of the importance of putting a patient first to ensure a safe outcome.”

Matt admitted that obstetrics and gynaecology “can be pretty challenging at times”. The last few years he acknowledged have been difficult at the hospital while staff have been working to improve the women’s service.

The children’s Cystic Fibrosis team was nominated by Emma Hawkey from Stepney and her 16-year-old daughter Grace Miller who has cystic fibrosis.

Emma said: “My daughter has been cared for by the brilliant Royal London team for 16 years and has grown to love them like family—they’ve worked to give her the best opportunities in spite of her life limiting condition.

“The team are highly effective when it comes to keeping Cystic Fibrosis at bay and go beyond the call of duty.”

Winners selected from a record 1,069 nominations, twice last year’s numbers, received £500 for individuals and £1,000 for teams from Barts Charity.

The awards came in the same week that Barts Health NHS Trust which runs the Royal London was lifted out of special measures by the Care Quality Commission following improvements.

Most Read

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Landlady wins fight to stop future neighbours complaining about noise

The George Tavern's Pauline Forster has claimed victory. Picture: Mike Brooke

Jailed: Millharbour motorcyclist who caused girlfriend’s death

Iqbal Hussain of Millharbour, Isle of Dogs was twice the drink-drive limit on his motorcycle in Whitechapel Road. Picture: MPS

Muslim Entrepreneur Network investors speak out as co-founders clash over alleged fraud

Members of the Leverage 'family' at an event in November 2017. Picture: Submitted

Four men jailed for kidnap, false imprisonment and blackmail

Mohammed Kodoris, of Ilford, and Progghnamoy Chowdhury, of Manor Park. Photos: Met Police

Most Read

Mother had bleach poured on her genitals by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Why I didn’t leave home for two years’ - Norfolk grandmother’s recovery from life-changing accident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Road closed after lorry hits power cable

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

NHS ‘hospital hero’ awards name Royal London gynaecologist and Cystic Fibrosis team

'Hospital hero' award winner Matt Hogg and his Royal London gynaecology team. Picture: Barts NHS Trust

Mayor comes face-to-face with ‘UpRising’ at Tower Hamlets town hall

Potential community leaders from UpRising youth development organisation visiting Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Kois Miah

Government may have to reinstate Bethnal Green IS teen’s British citizenship

Shamima Begum has been stripped of her Britosh citizenship. Pic: Met Police

Pellegrini reveals West Ham pair Lanzini and Nasri are closing in on playing returns

Manuel Lanzini is yet to play for West Ham United this term after suffering an ACL injury while with Argentina last summer (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

The key is remaining calm, says O’s head coach

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists