NHS ‘hospital hero’ awards name Royal London gynaecologist and Cystic Fibrosis team

'Hospital hero' award winner Matt Hogg and his Royal London gynaecology team. Picture: Barts NHS Trust Barts NHS Trust

Hospital staff who go “above and beyond” to care for patients at the London Royal London have been recognised in this year’s Barts Health Heroes awards.

Royal London's paediatrics team at the NHS Barts 'hospital hero' awards night. Picture: Ralph Hodgson Royal London's paediatrics team at the NHS Barts 'hospital hero' awards night. Picture: Ralph Hodgson

They included the women’s services clinical director Matt Hogg and the team running the children’s Cystic Fibrosis clinic.

Matt was nominated by patient Jessica Malliwal, an east London lawyer after she had a stillborn baby.

“He was kind and gave excellent support and advice when I had my stillborn,” she said. “During my second pregnancy, he provided the kind of service that is not commonly seen and displayed extreme patience.

“Mr Hogg is an excellent example of the importance of putting a patient first to ensure a safe outcome.”

Matt admitted that obstetrics and gynaecology “can be pretty challenging at times”. The last few years he acknowledged have been difficult at the hospital while staff have been working to improve the women’s service.

The children’s Cystic Fibrosis team was nominated by Emma Hawkey from Stepney and her 16-year-old daughter Grace Miller who has cystic fibrosis.

Emma said: “My daughter has been cared for by the brilliant Royal London team for 16 years and has grown to love them like family—they’ve worked to give her the best opportunities in spite of her life limiting condition.

“The team are highly effective when it comes to keeping Cystic Fibrosis at bay and go beyond the call of duty.”

Winners selected from a record 1,069 nominations, twice last year’s numbers, received £500 for individuals and £1,000 for teams from Barts Charity.

The awards came in the same week that Barts Health NHS Trust which runs the Royal London was lifted out of special measures by the Care Quality Commission following improvements.