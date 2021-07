Published: 3:25 PM July 7, 2021

An incident that reportedly saw the Royal London Hospital evacuated has been "resolved", according to police.

Witnesses posted on social media in the last hour and a half that the Whitechapel building had been "evacuated" amid reports of a suspicious package.

Suspect package found in Royal London Hospital. Everyone being evacuated.#london pic.twitter.com/264qPkETCk — Sheikh_Babz (@Sheikh_babz) July 7, 2021

A Met Police spokesperson said the incident had been "resolved" and the package found to be not suspicious.