Hero surgeon from London Bridge terror attacks is made Queen’s deputy lieutenant

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:39 22 January 2019

Royal London consultant surgeon Martin Griffiths appointed Deputy Lieutenant for Greater London. Picture: Philip Coburn

Royal London consultant surgeon Martin Griffiths appointed Deputy Lieutenant for Greater London. Picture: Philip Coburn

©PHILIP COBURN

A surgeon ‘hero’ at the Royal London who treated victims of the London Bridge terrorist attacks has been appointed a Deputy Lieutenant to represent the Queen.

Vascular and trauma consultant Martin Griffiths was commissioned by Lord-Lieutenant Sir Kenneth Olisa to assist in supporting the Royal Family while promoting civic, commercial, voluntary and social activities.

“I share the core values of the Lieutenancy,” Martin said. “I’m being given this opportunity with the community I serve and am passionate about.”

He was hailed the country’s ‘hero doctor’ in media awards to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the NHS and recognised for his role in treating the injured in the 2017 London Bridge attacks. His award also recognised “saving lives on a daily basis of people who have been stabbed and shot”.

Mr Griffiths is credited with starting a programme at the Royal London with St Giles charity helping young people turn away from violence through education and employment.

The Greater London Lieutenancy covers the 32 boroughs outside the City of London including Tower Hamlets. It has 100 Deputy Lieutenants, all voluntary and unpaid.

