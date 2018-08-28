Second Tower Hamlets councillor resigns in just 10 days

Ruhul Amin has resigned. Pic: Kois Miah Kois Miah

A councillor has resigned in Tower Hamlets in just 10 days but this time for ‘personal reasons’.

Mohammad Harun also resigned as a councillor. Picture: LBTH Mohammad Harun also resigned as a councillor. Picture: LBTH

Cllr Ruhul Amin stepped down from his seat in the Shadwell on New Year’s Eve after just seven months saying he was moving to Bangladesh.

In an announcement Mr Amin made on social media he said he was relocating to Bangladesh ‘after much consideration and recent change in circumstances’ there.

He added: “These past months have been an honour and I am proud of the service I have given to residents and friendships that I have built…

“Once again thank you to everyone.”

His resignation comes after Mohammad Harun, who was also elected seven months ago, resigned as a councillor in the Lansbury ward on December 21 after the council launched an investigation into housing fraud allegations.

The council probe into Mr Harun involves three properties at Solander Gardens in Shadwell and Lancaster Avenue in Barking, which Mr Harun is documented to own, and a social housing home in Grundy Street in Poplar.

One allegation being looking into is that the Tower Hamlets Homes property in Grundy Street has been “illegally sublet”.

In addition to his councillor role Mr Harun was the chair of the council’s pensions committee, vice chair of the audit committee, and was a member of the housing scrutiny committee which oversees fraud issues.

Mr Harun, who is a solicitor, denies any wrongdoing and said he will cooperate with the investigation.

In October Councillor Mohammed Pappu, who represents the Blackwall and Cubitt Town ward, was suspended by the Labour party for sharing antisemetic posts on Facebook page.

Councillor Andrew Wood, leader of the Conservative group in Tower Hamlets, said: “We are deeply concerned by the Labour party selection process that has resulted in two resignations of councillors within months of being elected as well one still currently suspended for antisemitic posts.”

A by-election for the Lansbury and Shadwell seats will both take place on February 7.

Chief Executive and returning officer for Tower Hamlets, Will Tuckley, said: “We have robust processes in place to ensure our residents are free to cast their votes safely and securely and we work closely with the police and other partners to make sure candidates in both contests campaign in the spirit of free and fair democracy.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to encourage anyone who is not already registered to vote, to do so now – it is a quick and easy process that allows you to have your say in the future of your ward and the wider borough.”

Visit here to find out how to register to vote.