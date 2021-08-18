'Like Danny Dyer in drag': Meet the Isle of Dogs drag queen in RuPaul's Drag Race UK 2021

Published: 2:56 PM August 18, 2021

Scarlett Harlett from the Isle of Dogs is in this year's season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. - Credit: BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston

A drag queen from the East End is among the cast of this year's RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

Scarlett Harlett has vowed to represent her Isle of Dogs home ahead of the show's third season which is on BBC iPlayer from September.

The 26-year-old said: "I have come from nothing. I grew up on a council estate and I feel so proud to have landed myself in one of the biggest shows in the UK right now.

"I want people to know you can make a banquet out of scraps. I am doing this for the Isle of Dogs."

Series one and two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK have been streamed more than 35million times on the iPlayer, establishing the title as a reality smash hit for BBC Three.

Global drag icon and judge, RuPaul, presides as 12 of the nation’s drag queens compete over 10 weeks to be crowned the UK’s next Drag Race superstar.

On her style, Scarlett said: "She’s a glamorous diva and when she talks she’s a proper mouthy, cheeky cockney. She’s like Danny Dyer in drag.

"I’m proud of my roots and I embrace my working class and cockney heritage in my drag. I was born and raised in east London - I am EastEnders personified."

Scarlett has been doing drag for eight years and counts women as her inspiration.

"I’m influenced by funny, powerful women. I know I’m only 26, but inside, I’m an old codger. I love the old school divas - Joan Rivers, Barbara Streisand and Shirley Bassey are just a few of my inspirations," she said.

Each week, the queens face challenges testing their drag race prowess, hoping they have impressed RuPaul enough to avoid being in the bottom two who face elimination from the competition.

Scarlett said: "I’ve got a lot of film and TV work experience so I think I’m going to kill an acting challenge.

"I’m not one to brag, but I’ve been an extra in films like Rocketman, the Absolutely Fabulous film and I’ve made a fool out of myself on a couple of TV shows too."

However, she admits to not being great at dancing.

"When I dance I’m like Bambi on ice and I’m not a fashion queen. I have absolutely no style, but that's okay, because that's not why I do drag.

"I love making people laugh and being silly, but I’m very loud and I don’t take things too seriously so I wonder how people are going to take it," she said.