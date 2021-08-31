News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Rushanara Ali: 'Afghanistan withdrawal was a catastrophic miscalculation'

Rushanara Ali MP, Bethnal Green and Bow

Published: 2:15 PM August 31, 2021    Updated: 3:05 PM August 31, 2021
Embargoed to 1800 Thursday August 26 Refugees from Afghanistan wait to be processed after arriving o

Refugees from Afghanistan wait to be processed after arriving to Heathrow on a evacuation flight - Credit: PA

The dire situation in Afghanistan is deeply shocking and my thoughts are with the Afghan people.

The US and UK withdrawal from Afghanistan has been a catastrophic miscalculation. 

MP Rushanara Ali is fighting for underlying racial and socio-economic inequalities.

Rushanara Ali has been working to support constituents with family in Afghanistan - Credit: FREE TO USE

I remain deeply concerned about the lack of foresight, preparation and leadership from the UK government on this issue, and the evacuation operation in Kabul.

My team and I have been working to support those constituents with family members and loved ones in Afghanistan and will continue to do so. 

The UK government and other global leaders must agree a coordinated humanitarian response, which upholds the human rights of Afghans, in particular women and girls.

The government must ensure that all UK nationals and eligible Afghans, including those who served alongside our troops, are evacuated safely. The international community must work together to ensure that all those whose lives are under threat from the Taliban have safe passage out of Afghanistan. 

