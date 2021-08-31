Rushanara Ali: 'Afghanistan withdrawal was a catastrophic miscalculation'

Opinion

The dire situation in Afghanistan is deeply shocking and my thoughts are with the Afghan people.

The US and UK withdrawal from Afghanistan has been a catastrophic miscalculation.

I remain deeply concerned about the lack of foresight, preparation and leadership from the UK government on this issue, and the evacuation operation in Kabul.

My team and I have been working to support those constituents with family members and loved ones in Afghanistan and will continue to do so.

The UK government and other global leaders must agree a coordinated humanitarian response, which upholds the human rights of Afghans, in particular women and girls.

The government must ensure that all UK nationals and eligible Afghans, including those who served alongside our troops, are evacuated safely. The international community must work together to ensure that all those whose lives are under threat from the Taliban have safe passage out of Afghanistan.