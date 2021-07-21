News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
MP Rushanara Ali: 'We are in race against time against Delta variant'

Rushanara Ali MP, Bethnal Green and Bow

Published: 9:45 AM July 21, 2021   
A nurse administers a coronavirus vaccine. Covid-19 cases have risen considerably in Islington

Residents are urged to have the Covid vaccine as Delta variant cases continue to rise - Credit: PA Images

Tower Hamlets is at a critical juncture in our battle against Covid-19.

As restrictions eased on July 19, it is paramount that we vaccinate as many people as possible who have yet to receive either their first or second doses.  

As of July 12, I believe 35pc of adults in Tower Hamlets had received both doses, and 36pc had received one dose.

It is crucial that we vaccinate the remaining 29pc of adults in the borough as quickly as possible, and I urge all residents to book their vaccine appointments swiftly. 

Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green & Bow

MP Rushanara Ali says chancellor's budget has ignored the big challenges - Credit: House of Commons

We are in a race against time as the Delta variant continues to spread across the country. Figures I have seen show Covid-19 cases rose by 43.5pc in the week up to July 4 in Tower Hamlets.

Vaccines remain our best way to breaking the link between cases, hospitalisations and deaths.

I urge everyone to take up both their first and second jabs when called.

