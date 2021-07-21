Opinion
MP Rushanara Ali: 'We are in race against time against Delta variant'
Rushanara Ali MP, Bethnal Green and Bow
- Credit: PA Images
Tower Hamlets is at a critical juncture in our battle against Covid-19.
As restrictions eased on July 19, it is paramount that we vaccinate as many people as possible who have yet to receive either their first or second doses.
As of July 12, I believe 35pc of adults in Tower Hamlets had received both doses, and 36pc had received one dose.
It is crucial that we vaccinate the remaining 29pc of adults in the borough as quickly as possible, and I urge all residents to book their vaccine appointments swiftly.
We are in a race against time as the Delta variant continues to spread across the country. Figures I have seen show Covid-19 cases rose by 43.5pc in the week up to July 4 in Tower Hamlets.
Vaccines remain our best way to breaking the link between cases, hospitalisations and deaths.
I urge everyone to take up both their first and second jabs when called.
