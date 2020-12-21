News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

It’s vital we all follow Tier 4 restrictions

Logo Icon

Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green and Bow

Published: 9:14 AM December 21, 2020   
Rushanara Ali MP

Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green & Bow - Credit: Rushanara Ali

At this time of national crisis, the British people want clear, decisive leadership, not confusion and indecision.

I’m frustrated by the last-minute nature of these Tier 4 restrictions and understand the difficulties that lockdowns and restrictions cause.

However, it’s vital we continue to follow these restrictions, to practise social distancing and other measures to stay safe during the Christmas period, in order to protect each other, our families and our communities. For more guidance, visit the government website https://www.gov.uk/guidance/tier-4-stay-at-home.

The government’s mishandling of this pandemic, its failure to provide an effective test, track and trace system has made matters worse. I will continue to push the government to get a grip of the test and trace system and to provide support to those whose livelihoods have been affected by the restrictions.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Woman found dead alongside son had 'extreme and misdirected anxiety'

Jess Glass

Logo Icon

Coronavirus

What are the new rules as London moves to Tier 3 restrictions?

Tom Ambrose

Logo Icon

Woman found dead at home with son 'feared death after cancer diagnosis'

Jess Glass

Logo Icon

Coronavirus

London set to move into Tier 3 after rise in Covid cases

Sophie Cox and PA

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus