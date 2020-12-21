It’s vital we all follow Tier 4 restrictions

Published: 9:14 AM December 21, 2020

At this time of national crisis, the British people want clear, decisive leadership, not confusion and indecision.

I’m frustrated by the last-minute nature of these Tier 4 restrictions and understand the difficulties that lockdowns and restrictions cause.

However, it’s vital we continue to follow these restrictions, to practise social distancing and other measures to stay safe during the Christmas period, in order to protect each other, our families and our communities. For more guidance, visit the government website https://www.gov.uk/guidance/tier-4-stay-at-home.

The government’s mishandling of this pandemic, its failure to provide an effective test, track and trace system has made matters worse. I will continue to push the government to get a grip of the test and trace system and to provide support to those whose livelihoods have been affected by the restrictions.