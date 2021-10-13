News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Rushanara Ali: 'Universal credit uplift cut is morally indefensible and economically illiterate'

Rushanara Ali MP, Bethnal Green and Bow

Published: 2:30 PM October 13, 2021   
Children in Tower Hamlets will be hit hard by the universal credit cut - Credit: PA

I see the government's cut of the universal credit £20 weekly uplift as morally indefensible and economically illiterate.

It will mean families are over £1,000 worse off annually. In Bethnal Green and Bow, almost 60 per cent of children are growing up in poverty, one of the highest rates in the country.

Rushanara Ali says a further 73,000 children will be plunged into poverty over the next two years - Credit: House of Commons

It will be devastating for families up and down the country.

The Resolution Foundation has warned after this decision, relative poverty could increase from 21 to 23pc over the next two years.

This will plunge a further 730,000 children into poverty, a rise that will hit children in Tower Hamlets hard.

The chancellor's recent announcement of a one-off £500million grant only serves to paper over the cracks of a broken system.

Living in poverty robs children of a decent future. It is time the government listened and reversed this appalling decision.

Author Picture Icon
person
Author Picture Icon
Logo Icon