Brigade issues fire safety warning after Limehouse studio blaze

Published: 8:45 AM September 27, 2021 Updated: 9:13 AM September 27, 2021

Fire investigators believe the fire was caused by careless disposal of smoking materials. - Credit: LFB

On September 23 the London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called just after midnight to a fire on Cable Street in Limehouse.

The fire ravaged part of a ground floor studio and firefighters, who entered the property wearing breathing apparatus, found a small fire involving a coffee table.

Around 50 people were evacuated before the brigade arrived.

The fire was under control by around 1am.

Fire investigators believe the fire was caused by careless disposal of smoking materials.

Following the blaze, firefighters are sharing their safety advice for smokers.

A LFB spokesperson said: "We'd rather you didn't smoke at all, but if you are a smoker, it's absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you've finished smoking it.

"If you don't, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home but also cost you your life."

Issued safety advice for smokers includes smoking outside and ensuring cigarettes are put out and disposed of properly, never smoking in bed and avoiding smoking on armchairs and sofas.

Additionally, the use of proper ashtrays, which can’t tip over, and always emptying them while making sure smoking materials are cold, and preferably wet, were included in the advice given.