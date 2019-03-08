Teenaged Mile End campaigner with autism nominated for national award

An autistic teenager who campaigns for greater awareness of mental health has been shortlisted for a national award.

Saihan Islam from Mile End was nominated for the young person of the year gong at the annual Sense Awards for his campaigning work and bravery in talking about his own mental health issues in a bid to raise awareness.

The 15-year-old, a student at St Paul's Way Trust School in Bow, said: "To say I am surprised is a huge understatement.

"It may sound silly but this nomination means so much because people like myself are nearly always forgotten about."

Saihan's passion for politics and helping others led to him being selected for the last 12 of the 2019 Tower Hamlets young mayor campaign.

In his manifesto, he advocated for change around mental health awareness.

Martyn Dunn, a volunteer working with the youngster, said: "It has been an absolute pleasure to meet Saihan. He is passionate about social justice and he has continually impressed me with his character."

Saihan will find out if he has won at the Sense Awards in Birmingham on Thursday, September 19.