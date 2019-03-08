'Inspiring' Mile End boy scoops young person of the year award from national charity

Paralympian Jack Hodgson, Saiham Islam, Firdush Islam and Sense trustee, Justin Molloy. Picture: Sense Archant

A 15-year-old autistic boy has been named young person of the year by a national disability charity.

Saihan Islam from Mile End scooped the award in recognition of his campaigning work around mental health and special educational needs provision.

"Being with Sense has given me greater confidence. I'm glad I'm working with them. My mum has been there for me 24/7, before anyone else, since I was born. She knows me inside out. Thanks, mum."

After being selected for the last 12 of the Tower Hamlets young mayor campaign 2019, Saihan used his position to argue for greater awareness of mental health issues.

Sense chief executive, Richard Kramer, said: "Saihan is an inspiring young man who has already achieved great things. "We're delighted that he won this year's young person of the year award."

The 16th annual Sense Awards were hosted by Paralympian Jack Hodgson in Birmingham on September 19.

They recognise the outstanding achievements of people with complex disabilities, as well as the staff, carers, family members, volunteers and fundraisers who support them.